Thread: GAME THREAD: Santa Clara @ Zags - 2.25.2021

  Today, 02:07 PM #1
    kitzbuel
    Default GAME THREAD: Santa Clara @ Zags - 2.25.2021

    GU head into the last weekend of conference play with Santa Clara at home.

    Tip: 7:00 PM Eastern, 4:00 PM Pacific

    TV: CBS Sport Network
    Stream: https://www.cbssports.com/cbs-sports-network/
    Audio: https://gozags.com/showcase?Live=96

    Live Stats: https://gozags.com/sidearmstats/mbball/summary

    This is one of the games that I don't get to see. I didn't want to pony up all the fees on Dish just to get the CBS Sports Network, particularly when I had no idea what games, if any, it was going to broadcast this year.
    Foo Time
  Today, 03:20 PM #2
    willandi
    Do you believe that call??? Come on Refs. A blind man could see he was mugged!!!
    It's not funny.
  Today, 04:23 PM #3
    kitzbuel
    Quote Originally Posted by willandi View Post
    Do you believe that call??? Come on Refs. A blind man could see he was mugged!!!
    It is only Wednesday isn’t it...

    Oh well. Thread is prepped.
  Today, 04:33 PM #4
    A loss of situational awareness is troubling.... Can you subtract by 7s from 100 ? you know...93.....86.....79....72 .... etcetera ....

    Yes, I know....math is hard...
  Today, 05:45 PM #5
    RenoZag
    You should change thread title, kitz. . .
  Today, 07:54 PM #6
    willandi
    Quote Originally Posted by kitzbuel View Post
    It is only Wednesday isn’t it...

    Oh well. Thread is prepped.
    Worked out for me as I no longer post during the games.
  Today, 08:11 PM #7
    caduceus
    OK, I legitimately freaked out. Went hunting for a replay. Checked Dish, Roku, etc. Didn't want to see the score, so I avoided looking at the schedule. Finally gave up, and peeked. WHEW!!

    Thanks for nothing!
  Today, 08:47 PM #8
    Wow. My score prediction was way off.
