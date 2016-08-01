Thread: GAME THREAD: Santa Clara @ Zags - 2.25.2021

GU head into the last weekend of conference play with Santa Clara at home.
Tip: 7:00 PM Eastern, 4:00 PM Pacific
TV: CBS Sport Network
Stream: https://www.cbssports.com/cbs-sports-network/
Audio: https://gozags.com/showcase?Live=96
Live Stats: https://gozags.com/sidearmstats/mbball/summary
This is one of the games that I don't get to see. I didn't want to pony up all the fees on Dish just to get the CBS Sports Network, particularly when I had no idea what games, if any, it was going to broadcast this year.