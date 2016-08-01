Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: GAME THREAD: Santa Clara @ Zags - 2.24.2021

    Default GAME THREAD: Santa Clara @ Zags - 2.24.2021

    GU head into the last weekend of conference play with Santa Clara at home.

    Tip: 7:00 PM Eastern, 4:00 PM Pacific

    TV: CBS Sport Network
    Stream: https://www.cbssports.com/cbs-sports-network/
    Audio: https://gozags.com/showcase?Live=96

    Live Stats: https://gozags.com/sidearmstats/mbball/summary

    This is one of the games that I don't get to see. I didn't want to pony up all the fees on Dish just to get the CBS Sports Network, particularly when I had no idea what games, if any, it was going to broadcast this year.
    'I found it is the small everyday deeds of ordinary folk that keep the darkness at bay small acts of kindness and love.'
    - Gandalf the Grey
    Do you believe that call??? Come on Refs. A blind man could see he was mugged!!!
    It's not funny.
