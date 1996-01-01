Thread: OT Mens XC

OT Mens XC
Emerging momentarily from my long hibernation on this board.
GU finished second at the WCC cross country meet this morning, likely earning their first ever berth to the NCAA championships in Oklahoma.
GU's James Mwaura finished second (after leading much of the race) and Yacine Guermali finished fourth.
BYU won the team title. Portland finished third. I believe this is the first time GU has ever beaten Portland in a Men's XC meet.
Go Zags!
Re-entering hibernation.
