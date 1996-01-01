Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: OT Mens XC

  1. Today, 11:52 AM #1
    Angelo Roncalli's Avatar
    Angelo Roncalli
    Angelo Roncalli is offline Bleeds Bulldog Blue
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Utsalady Bay
    Posts
    5,068

    Default OT Mens XC

    Emerging momentarily from my long hibernation on this board.

    GU finished second at the WCC cross country meet this morning, likely earning their first ever berth to the NCAA championships in Oklahoma.

    GU's James Mwaura finished second (after leading much of the race) and Yacine Guermali finished fourth.

    BYU won the team title. Portland finished third. I believe this is the first time GU has ever beaten Portland in a Men's XC meet.

    Go Zags!

    Re-entering hibernation.
    You have to love the Gonzaga fan. Not satisfied to be affronted merely by common hosings at the hands of ragtag referees, he plows all avenues of discontent. - John Blanchette

    Gonzaga University...Home of the Zags...The Bulldogs. If you pronounce it "Gone Zaw Ga," they'll know you're not from here and they may charge you more for your coffee. - Garrison Keillor
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 12:08 PM #2
    ZagsObserver
    ZagsObserver is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jan 2010
    Posts
    2,251

    Default

    That’s a huge “win” for the team. Portland was always dominant before BYU, often having their too 5 guys above the top runner from each of the other respective schools.

    Congrats to the coach and team.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 12:25 PM #3
    Bogozags
    Bogozags is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jan 2008
    Location
    Hilton Head (Bluffton), SC
    Posts
    5,046

    Default

    CONGRATULATIONS!!!

    So does GU send the entire team to the NCAA XC or just those two runners?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules