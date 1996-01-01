Thread: Kispert Named a Julius Erving Award Finalist

-
Kispert Named a Julius Erving Award Finalist
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. Gonzaga's Corey Kispert was named one of the five finalists for the 2021 Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced Wednesday.
The five finalists for the 2021 Julius Erving Award are Corey Kispert (Gonzaga), Isaiah Livers (Michigan), Ron Harper Jr. (Rutgers), Terrence Shannon, Jr. (Texas Tech) and Sam Hauser (Virginia).
https://gozags.com/news/2021/2/24/me...-GqZjPZsDnjOuw
It is really tremendous when you think about it and if the Zags do win it all, it gives more credence to the argument that this team is one of the best teams OF ALL TIME. 4 of our 5 starters will have been recognized as top 5 in their position. Suggs, Ayayi and Kispert have already been named 1 of 5 finalists at their respective positions. Timme will surely be next. When has that ever happened? Someone who has more time than me can look, but I would guess it hasnt happened before...AMAZING!!
