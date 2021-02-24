-
Other Games: WED - 02. 24. 21
ESPN Div I Schedule: https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...10224/group/50
1:30: Clemson @ Wake Forest - ACCN
3:30: NC State @ #15 Virginia - ACCN
4:00
Marquette @ North Carolina - ESPN2
Temple @ USF - ESPNU
Seton Hall @ Butler - FS1
So. Carolina @ Miss'pi State - SECN
5:00: Indiana @ Rutgers - BTN
5:30: #11 Florida State @ Miami - ACCN
6:00
#6 Alabama @ #20 Arkansas - ESPN2
Xavier @ Providence - FS1
Cinn @ Tulsa - ESPNU
DePaul @ #13 Creighton - CBSSN
#25 Tenn @ Vanderbilt - SECN
Have a fine day. #staysafe
