Thread: Jalen Suggs article from The Ringer

Gonzaga is essentially an NBA team that plays college basketball. They spread the floor with shooters, constantly run pick-and-rolls, and move the ball until the defense cracks. Its no surprise that Gonzaga has been so dominant when it is running an NBA system with NBA prospects against NCAA teams with neither. The Zags have helped Suggs as much as he has helped them.
"We already know what would happen if Suggs could choose the NBA team he plays for. He would analyze his options and find the one that fits him best. He did it once before. Suggs made his life easier in college before ever stepping on the floor. Put him with an NBA team as smart as he is and he will have a long career."