Thread: Jalen Suggs article from The Ringer

Jalen Suggs article from The Ringer

    Jalen Suggs article from The Ringer

    https://www.theringer.com/nba/2021/2...report-gonzaga

    Gonzaga is essentially an NBA team that plays college basketball. They spread the floor with shooters, constantly run pick-and-rolls, and move the ball until the defense cracks. Its no surprise that Gonzaga has been so dominant when it is running an NBA system with NBA prospects against NCAA teams with neither. The Zags have helped Suggs as much as he has helped them.

    "We already know what would happen if Suggs could choose the NBA team he plays for. He would analyze his options and find the one that fits him best. He did it once before. Suggs made his life easier in college before ever stepping on the floor. Put him with an NBA team as smart as he is and he will have a long career."
    Watched the Mark Few show last night and Jalen Suggs was featured along with an in depth interview. I am impressed by his maturity and how focused he is on his goals. That is not common for a guy his age. His drive and ambitions will take him far in this world.

    This is the second time I’ve seen/heard mention that the Zags run offense like an NBA team. What player or future recruit wouldn’t be enticed by that?
    Watched the Mark Few show last night and Jalen Suggs was featured along with an in depth interview. I am impressed by his maturity and how focused he is on his goals. That is not common for a guy his age. His drive and ambitions will take him far in this world.

    Not to mention his elite physical attributes and abilities!
    Not to mention his elite physical attributes and abilities!
    That's a given. Plenty of athletes who have similar attributes, but Jalen distinguishes himself through his intelligence and maturity.

    That's a given. Plenty of athletes who have similar attributes, but Jalen distinguishes himself through his intelligence and maturity.

    True that. Wasn't denigrating Mr. Suggs with my comment-just appreciating what he brings to the court in athleticism, which he obviously has worked very hard to maximize over his sports participation years.
    This is the second time I've seen/heard mention that the Zags run offense like an NBA team. What player or future recruit wouldn't be enticed by that?
    Exactly. Doesn't get much better than this from a recruiting standpoint, having everyone in the media saying that we run an NBA offense.
