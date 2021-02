Debaters Earn Top District Qualifying Slot for Nationals

The district includes Washington, Idaho, Wyoming, Oregon, Alaska, Utah and Montana.This will be Martin’s third consecutive year to qualify for the NDT and Hine’s first.“That’s over 200 hours of intense competition against some of the brightest undergraduates from across the nation,” Frappier said.For more information, please contact Glen Frappier at (509) 313-6663 or Frappier@Gonzaga.edu