No fans at 2021 WCC Tournament in Vegas...
From the league's news release:
With the health and safety of everyone connected to the conference as the guiding principle in all decisions, the conference consulted with leadership at member institutions, the Orleans Arena and medical personnel in the city of Las Vegas before arriving at this decision.
"This is certainly a difficult decision, but it is the responsible decision for the WCC,'"West Coast Conference Commissioner Gloria Nevarez said. The WCC Tournament has been sold out ever since the event was moved to Las Vegas 13 years ago and we value the passionate fan bases and the ability of friends and families of our student-athletes to support their teams each year. Unfortunately, we are in unprecedented times and we must take unprecedented measures.
