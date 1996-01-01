Thread: Ayayi Named a Jerry West Award Finalist

-
Ayayi Named a Jerry West Award Finalist
Gonzaga's Joel Ayayi was named one of the five finalists for the 2021 Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced Tuesday.
The five finalists for the 2021 Jerry West Award are MaCio Teague (Baylor), Joel Ayayi (Gonzaga), Quentin Grimes (Houston), Joe Wieskamp (Iowa) and Chris Duarte (Oregon).
https://gozags.com/news/2021/2/23/me...Cu9S5yN7U4Bu3w
Joel getting some love!
Well deserved accolades. If you don't think he is one of the most complete players in Gonzaga history, you haven't been watching. When compiling my all time great Zag list, Joel will comfortably be in. There does not seem to be a single basketball skill that he does not excel at. The guy is literally great at EVERYTHING.
I miss Mike Hart
