WOMENS AP RANKINGS
You would think by this time of year that the AP would have a handle on their rankings...
So if a team, lets say, in a P-5 conference looses to another team in their conference that is just a couple of games behind them in the standings... do they drop 5 spots in the AP rankings?
I figured that GU WBB would drop but... 5 spots? It isnt that GU WBB doesnt have a decent record playing against PAC-12 teams and hasnt taken the top teams in the nation and given them a game. Not a lot of respect for the WCC and especially BYU. GU lost to BYU in a very close game in their house...
Thats why I dont put a lot into rankings... they are kind of with the talking heads.
Thats why when GU WBB gets to the dance, they need to show they belong there.
Finish strong this week...
Go Zags!! Just Win Baby
