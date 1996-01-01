You would think by this time of year that the AP would have a handle on their rankings...

So if a team, lets say, in a P-5 conference looses to another team in their conference that is just a couple of games behind them in the standings... do they drop 5 spots in the AP rankings?

I figured that GU WBB would drop but... 5 spots? It isnt that GU WBB doesnt have a decent record playing against PAC-12 teams and hasnt taken the top teams in the nation and given them a game. Not a lot of respect for the WCC and especially BYU. GU lost to BYU in a very close game in their house...

Thats why I dont put a lot into rankings... they are kind of with the talking heads.

Thats why when GU WBB gets to the dance, they need to show they belong there.

Finish strong this week...

Go Zags!! Just Win Baby