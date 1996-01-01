Thread: Other Games: TUE - 02. 23. 21

-
Other Games: TUE - 02. 23. 21
Noon: UOP @ San Diego - WCCN
4:00
Florida @ Auburn - ESPN
#10 West Virginia @ TCU - ESPN2
#5 Illinois @ Michigan State - FS1
LSU @ Georgia - SECN
Notre Dame @ Louisville - ACCN
Georgia Tech @ #16 Virginia Tech - ACCNX
5:00
Penn State @ Nebraska - BTN
St. John's @ #8 Villanova - CBSSN
Iowa State @ #2 Baylor - ESPN+
6:00
#17 Kansas @ #14 Texas - ESPN
#7 Oklahoma @ Kansas St - ESPN2
UConn @ Georgetown - FS1
Ol' Miss @ #24 Missouri - SECN
Washington @ AZ State - PAC12
Kansas will beat texas.
I will be watching baylor.
Thanks for posting this daily!!
Love the zags for life
