Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Other Games: TUE - 02. 23. 21

  1. Today, 07:11 AM #1
    RenoZag's Avatar
    RenoZag
    RenoZag is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Just north of I-80
    Posts
    48,259

    Default Other Games: TUE - 02. 23. 21

    Noon: UOP @ San Diego - WCCN

    4:00

    Florida @ Auburn - ESPN
    #10 West Virginia @ TCU - ESPN2
    #5 Illinois @ Michigan State - FS1
    LSU @ Georgia - SECN
    Notre Dame @ Louisville - ACCN
    Georgia Tech @ #16 Virginia Tech - ACCNX

    5:00

    Penn State @ Nebraska - BTN
    St. John's @ #8 Villanova - CBSSN
    Iowa State @ #2 Baylor - ESPN+

    6:00

    #17 Kansas @ #14 Texas - ESPN
    #7 Oklahoma @ Kansas St - ESPN2
    UConn @ Georgetown - FS1
    Ol' Miss @ #24 Missouri - SECN
    Washington @ AZ State - PAC12

    http://mattsarzsports.com/Schedule/W...4#.YDUYB2pKiZw
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 09:10 AM #2
    Zags11's Avatar
    Zags11
    Zags11 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Mar 2008
    Location
    North Side
    Posts
    6,060

    Default

    Kansas will beat texas.

    I will be watching baylor.

    Thanks for posting this daily!!
    Love the zags for life
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules