Was reading a tweet where someone said Zags aren’t tough. Got me wondering, are the Zags tough? Will reserve my thoughts for now. What are your thoughts?
Too busy not compensating lack of skill with hapless aggression? I dunno, it's something to say to criticize when you dont have a real reason. Mental toughness is very important, and the way we play seems tougher than the dreams of most other teams.....so I guess I would ask what they mean by tough.
No doubt the Zags are tough. But I think of them as more of a finesse team. A team that has lots of smarts and doesn't rely upon "banging", etc. Although guards like Ayayi do their share of banging the boards. Yes, they are tough and disciplined.
i gave my opinions on this in another post,
To me tough means mostly mental. A tough team is time tested and equals winning 70-80% of the games where the score is basically tied in the last 3 minutes of the game. it is crucible of not making mistakes and turning the ball over, not choking on those crucial free throws, coming up with the big shot when the whole game is on the line, having that go to guy that performs in that situation.
Last year's team was super Tough. So many games were within 4 points coming into the last 3 minutes and we won all of them. The last game where BYU outplayed us was not an example of toughness on the part of BYU or us because we weren't close in the final stretch.
There is no better way to get tough than to win those close ones cuz when you get in them in the Dance you have experience grinding it out under extreme pressure.
By that definition we are probably not very tough. If we go through the Dance winning by double digits every game including the National Championship we will never know.
Can you imagine what a money maker it would be for the NCAA champs to play the cellar dwellar in the NBA every year. Maybe it would be a Bobby Riggs vs Billy Jean King type of situation but I think the TV gate would be HUGE. We might find out how tough we are by playing Minnesota or Detroit this year.
But most likely we will have two or three close games in the Dance and we will be at a toughness disadvantage.
Drew Timme can hold his own, and excel, with any conference in the land. Then there's Jalen Suggs, Minnesota's Mr. Football.
actually, upon further review, the rui and bc frontline was pretty small, but those two were two of the best athletes gonzaga has ever produced...