Fans at the WCC Tournament.
Usually, the Orleans turns into Spokane South. I'm going to miss that this year.
Also, it can't be nearly the revenue maker it would be without any fans. I know they are committed to playing at the Orleans this season, but it's a shame they won't have fans for the two main reasons that the WCC won't make nearly as much money and because we won't get to witness the yearly phenomenon of having the most fans of any Pac-12, WCC, or MWC school fill up the strip. And UNLV fans don't count, because it's their hometown for one, and two, you just don't see that much Rebel gear down there during tournament week.
