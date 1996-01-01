-
Kispert Named a Senior CLASS Award Finalist
Gonzaga's Corey Kispert was named one of 10 finalists for the 2020-21 Senior CLASS Award.
To be eligible for the award, student-athletes must be classified as NCAA Division I seniors and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character and competition. The complete list of finalists follows this release.
https://gozags.com/news/2021/2/22/me...chisRygmugrA90
Don't forget to vote!
