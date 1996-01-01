Thread: Discussion Topic - Inbounding the ball on the offensive end of the court

Originally Posted by GonzaGAW Originally Posted by

- yes i have the answer, putting on my basketball officials hat (er i mean whistle, we don't have hats).



- the basketball has no 'status' until it is touch by a player on the court.

- so when a player is holding a basketball during an inbounds play, the ball simply IS NOT in back court or front court. again it has no 'status' until touched by a player in bounds.



- you sometimes see an inbounds play from under the offensive hoop, a long pass is touched by an offensive player in the frontcourt and his momentum or the ball itself crosses the centerline and is ultimately recovered in the back court. that is in fact over and back, as the ball was touched in front court, thus gaining front court status where upon the balls status changed to back court, thus the turnover.



-this is why the smart players when they are about to receive the inbounds ball near the center line, treat the ball as a hot potato, and let in pass over the center line and make their first contact with the ball in back court.



- similarly when a full court pass is made and nobody touched the ball, the ball is brought back to the original spot throw in location. because no player touched the ball and only by touching the ball in court does the ball gain 'status' (i.e. location).



- good or bad that is the rule, always has been. but i get your point spike, it could make for some fun interesting plays if a team was required to make the throw in within the confines of their front court.