Thread: Discussion Topic - Inbounding the ball on the offensive end of the court

One thing that I really don't understand in college / basketball, is that when a team is inbounding the ball on the "offensive" end of the court, that team is allowed to inbound the pass beyond half court, into the "backcourt" to get the ball in.
I don't get it. Once the ball is over the half court line, if the ball goes back over, it is over & back, a turnover. Yet when inbounding, a team can inbound from the baseline, throw it over everyone to a leak out guard over the half court line. It also happens alot from the sideline.
That shouldn't be allowed. If the defense is so tight that you can't inbound the ball in the half court, well too bad. It puts the defense at a distinct disadvantage. Once the ball crosses half court, it should not be allowed to be inbounded into the backcourt, over the half court line. Make sense?
Anyone with me on this? Or anyone have a valid explanation as to why that is allowed?