Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Gonzaga's competition Mondays: "Iron sharpens iron"

  1. Today, 07:28 AM #1
    Spike#1
    Spike#1 is online now Kennel Club
    Join Date
    Oct 2016
    Posts
    323

    Default Gonzaga's competition Mondays: "Iron sharpens iron"

    Gonzaga's competition Mondays: "Iron sharpens iron"
    Jim Meehan, The Spokesman-Review, Spokane, Wash.

    https://www.yahoo.com/news/gonzagas-...030100492.html
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 07:49 AM #2
    JPtheBeasta's Avatar
    JPtheBeasta
    JPtheBeasta is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2008
    Posts
    5,222

    Default

    Perhaps the thing I overlook the most with the frosh is all of the athleticism that they provide, which probably makes practices more challenging and game-like than normal for this team.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules