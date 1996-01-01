Thread: Post game radio GU-USD

-
Post game radio GU-USD
Hudson: GU a 106-69 winner to move to 22-0, 26 straight wins. GU led 17-11, things were kind of junky frankly, and the USD kid missed three free throws and then the Zags went on a big run. There was no flow it seemed and after the missed free throws GU went on a 12-0 run and that was pretty much that. The most points GU ever scored against USD, previous high 97. Timme 21, Suggs 17, Kispert 16, Nembhard 12 as GU shoots 55% from the floor. Only 5-19 from three for 26%. Parrish leads USD with 13. GU with 48 consecutive winds at the MAC. Timme plays 23 minutes, 21 points, 8 rebounds, 7-7 from the line. Hudson and Morrison both said they continue to be amazed with the footwork, the patience, the ability to finish with either hand. They said GU just continues to march along in another impressive performance. And the defense doens't get enough credit. I didn't catch the number but the 18 USD turnovers led to quite a few points and is another reason the ZAGS continue to score so many paint points. The ability of the defense to convert
Few: I'm always partial to seniors so I would vote for Kispert for WCC player of the year on a question of who would you vote for as the WCC player of the year. I'm sure Jalen and Drew would totally understand that. Kispert is the leader on this team and he does everything right on and off the court and for this program.
Hudson: Every player who suited up for GU got into the game tonight and most of the scored. Hudson said Calcaterra got off to a good start tonight and then I don't know what happened. Morrison said I think the length of GU got to him. Clacaterra is USD leading scorer and he did finish with 10, averaging about 14 but was only 4-11 shooting.
Michaelson: We knew Calcaterra was their leading scorer and we wanted to shut him down. The first half and the beginning of the second half was really solid defensively. Timme has been spectacular all year but his line tonight was just unbelievable. He drew 6 fouls tonight and that first move he thought the USD kid was playing solid defense on him but Timme just spun him around. I'm not sure you even noticed Suggs 17 tonight. Any freshman in the country with 17 you probably notice. Every couple weeks Cook does that dunk thing in practice but he kind of does that old man thing in games and doesn't dunk in games. And he like the left handed thing. That left handed second dunk was really special. It was great to get all those minutes for Strawther, Harris and Gregg. And those other guys all make us better in practice. Gregg has really been shooting the 3 ball well in practice and I thought those 2 he shot both looked good. You know there are not a lot of firsts left for this program but if we can get two wins next week this team will finish the regular season unbeaten and that will be this teams first.
Hudson: 51 points in the first half and 55 in the second. 40 of the 106 were on fast breaks which is just ridiculous. Average shot clock tonight for the Zags was 14 seconds. What makes it so difficult for teams is 1 thru 5 can bring the ball up. It's flow basketball and guys take early shots and the game is fast and that's why guys want to come here. They want to get up and down the court. Morrison said you feel bad for the USD kids, the kid make a nice shot or play and he'd doing his home run thing down the court and then ZIP the Zags run right past him on another fast break. 5th time this season Zags over 100.
Few: Our numbers have been good all year, on being efficient in the paint. Wheeling and dealing and fast breaks and we end up with a lot of paint points. It's just kind of what we do.
Hudson: This team seems like a team that's headed in the right direction now. Their defensive intensity is picking up, the bench has done a decent job, you have to tip your hat to Timme he's 23 out of his last 27. I don't care what level of basketball you're playing that is just unheard of. So what do you want to do, double down on Timme and then you get burned from the outside. Morrison said if I'm the other team I double Timme and play a 3-man zone and make some one else beat you. That's all I have tonight.
Thanks for the radio recap, Section 116 !
