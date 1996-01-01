Thread: The BZ Bulldog of the Game - USD @ GU - 02. 20. 21

View Poll Results: The BZ Bulldog of the Game - USD @ GU - 02. 20. 21 ??

  • Suggs

    3 6.52%

  • Kispert

    7 15.22%

  • Timme

    15 32.61%

  • Nembhard

    0 0%

  • Ayayi

    0 0%

  • Watson

    0 0%

  • Cook

    9 19.57%

  • Harris

    0 0%

  • Other ??

    0 0%

  • Spicy Shrimp Flatbread

    12 26.09%
The BZ Bulldog of the Game - USD @ GU - 02. 20. 21

    RenoZag
    The BZ Bulldog of the Game - USD @ GU - 02. 20. 21

    STATS: https://gozags.com/sidearmstats/mbball/media. ESPN BOX SCORE: https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...meId=401253773

    Sean Farnham's name landing on a Davenport Menu was not on my 2021 BINGO card. . .

    The role players were given some run beginning at the 10 minute mark, when the score was 79 - 47. Final Tally : 106 - 69

    Timme 21 / 8 / 1 asst / 1 Blk / 1 TO
    Kispert 16 / 8 / 3 Asst / 3Stl /1 Blk / 1TO
    Suggs 17 / 7 / 1 asst / 4 TO
    Nembhard 12 / 0 / 2asst / 3Stl / 0 TO

    Arlauskas, Graves, Gregg, Ballo, Zakharov, Lang all saw a few minutes as did Harris & Strawther.


    The GUB Resource Library: Stats, Blogs, Brackets, & More. . .

    Respect the Game. Respect the Zags. Respect each other.
    TexasZagFan
    Default

    Went with Drew, 21 points on 8 shots, 8 rebounds, 7-7 from the line.

    Jalen earned a very close second with his play tonight. He's going to solidify his NBA draft stock in March.

    Can't say enough about Jalen, he's been a great player for us, and a great teammate. No prima donna in him from what I've seen.
    SorenTodd45
    Default

    I should have voted for the Spicy Flatbread, it looked very yummy. But I went with Corey.
    WE ZIGGED, WE ZAGGED, WE CONQUERED !!
    zagbeliever
    Default

    Timme was so efficient tonight. He usually is though
    zagfan1
    Default

    Either Kispert or Cook. Cook played fantastic defense. Kispert worked the rim.
    TacomaZAG
    Default

    Want to vote Cook with the 2 sweet dunks..............went with Nemby, such a calming influence on offense and great passing.

    Go ZAGS
    Birddog
    Default

    Just about a dead heat between Timme and Kispert. Corey had 8RB, 3 Assists, 3 Steals, 1 Block, no TO's, Kispert for the win
    Birddog

    Twas brillig, and the slithy toves
    Did gyre and gimble in the wabe:
    All mimsy were the borogoves,
    And the mome raths outgrabe.
    Bocco
    Default

    Close between Kispert and Timme. Coreys 3 steals tipped the scale in his favor for me.
    The world is a magical place full of people waiting to be offended by something.
    Spink
    Default

    Easy - COOK!
    GonzaGAW
    Default

    - i confess i went with the flatbread, thought it was a great (albeit too long) segment when the game was no longer in doubt.

    - kudo's for the subs, out scored the team 27-22 down the stretch.

    - loved cooks two dunks
    NotoriousZ
    Default

    Love it when Flatbread and Flemming get the call. You would think that the Davenport spicy shrimp flatbread routine would get old, but I eat it up every time.

    Voted for Kispert.
    It's peanut butter jelly time!
