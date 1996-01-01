Thread: The BZ Bulldog of the Game - USD @ GU - 02. 20. 21

STATS: https://gozags.com/sidearmstats/mbball/media. ESPN BOX SCORE: https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...meId=401253773
Sean Farnham's name landing on a Davenport Menu was not on my 2021 BINGO card. . .
The role players were given some run beginning at the 10 minute mark, when the score was 79 - 47. Final Tally : 106 - 69
Timme 21 / 8 / 1 asst / 1 Blk / 1 TO
Kispert 16 / 8 / 3 Asst / 3Stl /1 Blk / 1TO
Suggs 17 / 7 / 1 asst / 4 TO
Nembhard 12 / 0 / 2asst / 3Stl / 0 TO
Arlauskas, Graves, Gregg, Ballo, Zakharov, Lang all saw a few minutes as did Harris & Strawther.