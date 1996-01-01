Thread: USD @ GU Beverage Thread

Dogfish Head Slightly Mighty Lo-Cal IPA
95 calories, 3.6 Carbs, 4% ABV
Dogfish Head Slightly Mighty Lo-Cal IPA
95 calories, 3.6 Carbs, 4% ABV
I toyed with the idea of swigging tonite, we are going to crush USD. But went ahead and mixed my usual rum and coke. I need to restock for March, I will most likely be blitzed for every one of our NCAA games.
Out of our 21 games this season, I think I have only seen 3 sober. I really need AA, LOL.
WE ZIGGED, WE ZAGGED, WE CONQUERED !!
Rosy. Combining Lilet, Limoncello, a splash of Cinzano & a squeeze of lime.
Pineapple Truly Hard Seltzer