Other Games: Saturday, 02. 20. 21
Nice slate of games today
9:00
Michigan State @ Indiana- ESPN
GA Tech @ Miami - ACCNX
10:00
Vanderbilt @ #8 Alabama - SECN
UConn @ #10 Villanova - FOX
Kentucky @ #19 Tenn - CBS
11:00
#15 Texas Tech @ #23 Kansas - ESPN
#20 Missouri @ South Carolina - ESPN2
Notre Dame @ Syracuse - ACCN
Eastern WA @ Montana - SWX / PLUTO
NOON
#13 West Virginia @ #12 Texas - ABC
BYU @ LMU - CBSSN
12:30
#5 Illinois @ Minnesota - FOX
Georgia @ Florida - SECN
1:00
#16 Florida State @ Pitt - ACCNX
Auburn @ LSU - ESPN
Stanford @ WSU - ESPN2
UOP @ Portland - NBCS-NW
2:30
Purdue @ Nebraska - BTN
Seton Hall @ Georgetown - CBSSN
3:00
#9 Oklahoma @ Iowa State - ESPN2
Arizona @ #17 USC - FOX
Louisville @ UNC - ESPN
Miss'pi St @ Ole Miss - SECN
Pepperdine @ Santa Clara - Stadium/Marquee SN
4:30
#25 SDSU @ Fresno State - CBSSN
DePaul @ St. John's - FS1
5:00
UVA @ Duke - ESPN
USD @ Gonzaga - ESPN2
7:00
Arizona State @ UCLA - ESPN2
Cal @ Washington - ESPNU
Full Slate: https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...10220/group/50
Stay safe & warm.
