It's game day: Gonzaga vs San Diego II
Good morning Zag fans. Welcome to Game Day. It's the best day of the week. Today we get to see our Bulldogs play San Diego in K2. It should really be a blast. So let's get ready to blast off, and get ready for a really entertaining night of Gonzaga basketball. Don't forget to wear the best Zag gear you have for this is going to be a game to remember. The Zags appear to be feeling really comfortable in K2 now. Thursday night we had our best shooting night of the year, and I expect it to be even better tonight. The Ninja warrior have returned to K2, and are really preparing for a shooting fest tonight.
Are more fans getting to attend tonight?
The players seem to cherish the few (200) who were able to watch on Thursday. Hope more get in to watch tonight.
Go Zags
ps The game is at 5 pm Pacific Time, and 8 pm out here in the Eastern Time Zone.
Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!