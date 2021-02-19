Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: San Diego Pre-Game Summaries

  1. Today, 05:21 PM #1
    ZagDad84
    ZagDad84 is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Dec 2014
    Posts
    4,352

    Default San Diego Pre-Game Summaries

    From the San Diego Wbb Website:

    Toreros Return Home to Face Pilots, No. 16 Zags
    San Diego will face Portland and nationally-ranked Gonzaga this week

    SAN DIEGO - San Diego women's basketball returns home to face Portland and No. 16 Gonzaga inside Jenny Craig Pavilion. Tipoff against the Pilots is set for 6 p.m. (PT) and Saturday's contest against the Zags is set for 2 p.m. (PT).

    Thursday's contest against the Pilots will be broadcast on WCC Network. The matchup against nationally-ranked Gonzaga will air on Fox Sports regional networks and Fox Prime Ticket. Live statistics will be available for both contests via USDToreros.com.

    Saturday's contest marks the program's annual Pink Game as the Toreros will don pink uniforms in support of the Kay Yow Foundation. Donations to support breast cancer research can be made through the team's fundraising page here.

    Due to current state and local health guidelines, no fans are currently permitted inside Jenny Craig Pavilion. Fans can tune in via livestreaming options and live statistics coverage.

    LAST TIME OUT
     San Diego shot 50 percent from beyond the arc as the Toreros took a 21-14 first quarter lead and did not trail from there on the way to an 82-59 victory against Pepperdine on the road on Monday.

     The Toreros had two players score in double figures, led by senior Myah Pace, who had 22 points and six assists. Steph Gorman tacked on 14 points, four assists and two steals, and Jordyn Edwards added six points and three steals.

     The San Diego defense was effective at taking away the basketball in Monday's game, forcing 24 Pepperdine turnovers while committing nine. Those takeaways turned into 31 points on the other end of the floor. Edwards' three steals led the way individually for the Toreros.

     San Diego started off strong, putting together a 21-14 lead heading into the second quarter. Pace got the Toreros rolling, coming out 3-for-3 from the field in the first few minutes. USD coasted to the win from there, increasing their margin of victory by outscoring the Waves 24-16 in the fourth quarter. San Diego fired away from deep in the fourth quarter, knocking down five shots to account for 15 of its 24 points.

    ALL-TIME SERIES AGAINST NO. 16 GONZAGA
     Saturday's matchup marks the first of the 2020-21 campaign between nationally-ranked Gonzaga and San Diego. The Zags lead the all-time series at 47-23. The Toreros will look to snap a nine-game losing streak against Gonzaga.

    AGAINST RANKED OPPONENTS
     Gonzaga is the only nationally ranked opponent the Toreros have faced since the 2017-18 season. During the three-year span, San Diego has not broken through in any contest.

     The Toreros and Gonzaga last matchup in the postseason was the 2018 WCC Championship game, where USD fell 79-71 in Orleans Arena.

    AMONG THE COUNTRY'S BEST - STEAL CITY IN THE RANKINGS
     San Diego's defense continues to be a powerhouse in NCAA Division I.

     San Diego is currently second in steals per game, third in total steals, fourth in turnovers forced and fourth in turnover margin. The Toreros yet to dip below top 10 in any of these categories during conference play in 2020-21.

     Edwards is also among the country's elite defenders, ranking 11th in steals per game and 16th in total steals on the season.

    OFF THE COURT SUCCESS
     Senior Pace is among the 60 men's and women's basketball student-athletes who have been selected as candidates for the 2020-21 Senior CLASS Award. She is one of only two women's basketball athletes to represent the West Coast Conference.

     To be eligible for the award, a scholar-athlete must be classified as an NCAA Division I senior and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character and competition. Pace's accomplishments transcend the basketball court as the all-time single-season steals leader as worked to create impact in her community.

    LEADING THE WAY
     A group of San Diego's seniors continue to lead the way for the Toreros in most statistical categories as Pace's recent performance has her leading all scorers averaging 12.0 points per game.

     Edwards continues to be a force on both sides of the ball, leading the Toreros in steals per game averaging 3.2 takeaways on the year. Fellow senior Sydney Hunter has been a force off the glass as San Diego's best rebounder averaging 6.0 boards per game.

    THE HUNT FOR THE WCC CROWN
     The Toreros will look to continue their dominance in the West Coast Conference after finishing the 2019-20 regular season ranked second in the WCC. San Diego earned the triple-bye to the WCC Tournament Semi-finals for the first time in program history to knock off Pepperdine.

     San Diego then fell to Portland 64-63 in overtime in the WCC Championship and qualified for the 2020 WNIT prior to the season's cancellation in March. The postseason appearance would have marked the eighth under head coach Cindy Fisher's tenure at USD.
    Article Link: https://usdtoreros.com/news/2021/2/1...o-16-zags.aspx

    ZagDad
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 05:25 PM #2
    ZagDad84
    ZagDad84 is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Dec 2014
    Posts
    4,352

    Default

    From the GoZags website:

    WBB: Zags Look to Bounce Back at San Diego Saturday
    Final regular-season road contest for the Zags
    Women's Basketball 2/19/2021

    SPOKANE, Wash. – The No. 16/16 Gonzaga women's basketball team travels to San Diego to take on the Toreros inside the Jenny Craig Pavilion Saturday, Feb. 19 at 2 p.m. The game is set to be broadcast on multiple networks, including ROOT Sports NW, FOX Sports San Diego, FOX Sports Prime Ticket and NBC Sports California.

    #16/16 GONZAGA (18-3, 13-1 WCC) at SAN DIEGO (12-5, 9-3 WCC)
    FEB. 20 | 2 P.M. | SAN DIEGO, CALIF. | JENNY CRAIG PAVILION
    TELEVISION: ROOT SPORTS NORTHWEST | LIVE STREAM (OUT OF REGION) | LIVE STATS

    THE TIP-OFF
    - The Bulldogs fell at BYU 61-56 Thursday evening, marking the first loss for the Zags since Dec. 8, 2020, effectively ending the third longest win streak in the nation at 17 games.
    - With the loss, the Zags dropped their first WCC game of the season.
    - Saturday will mark the 11th time in program history that Gonzaga has played on Feb. 20. and the second-straight season. The Zags carry a 4-6 overall mark on the day. Last year at Loyola Marymount, Gonzaga registered 18 steals in a 75-47 victory, which tied for the most steals in a single game under Head Coach Lisa Fortier.
    - Currently, Gonzaga is ranked 16th in the AP Poll and 16th in the USA Today/WBCA Coaches Poll. The Bulldogs have now been ranked or receiving votes for 51 consecutive voting weeks, dating back to Dec. 3, 2018.
    - The Bulldogs return three starters and nine letter winners from last season's squad that claimed the Zags' fourth consecutive West Coast Conference regular season title.
    - In 2019-20, Gonzaga rose to its highest regular-season national ranking ever, securing a No. 11 AP and No. 10 ranking in the USA Today/WBCA Coaches Poll. Prior to the cancellation of the NCAA Tournament due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Zags were predicted as high as a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament and were expected to host the First and Second Rounds for the first time since the NCAA changed hosting rules for the tournament in 2014-15.
    - Gonzaga returns 79.1 percent of its scoring and 79.2 percent of its rebounding from last season.
    - Gonzaga returns as one of the top defensive teams in the nation from a season ago. In 2019-20, the Bulldogs ranked third in the nation in scoring defense, limiting opponents to 51.9 points per game.
    - The Bulldogs won 28 games last season, including a 17-1 mark in WCC play to tie their own record for wins in a conference season. It was the fourth-straight 25+ win season and 12th 25+ win season in the last 13 seasons.

    SERIES NOTES
    - HOME: 25-8, Gonzaga leads
    - ROAD: 19-15, Gonzaga leads
    - NEUTRAL: 3-0, Gonzaga leads
    - FIRST MEETING: Gonzaga won 64-60 at USD (1/5/87)
    - LAST MEETING: Gonzaga won 57-46 in Spokane (1/30/20)
    - STREAK: Gonzaga, Won 9

    SCOUTING THE TOREROS
    - Saturday will be the first time this season the Zags have faced San Diego; the first matchup, set for Jan. 21, was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the San Diego program.
    - USD is 12-5 on the season with a 9-3 mark in West Coast Conference play, good for third place in the standings.
    - As a team, the Toreros average 66.6 points per game shooting 40.3 percent from the floor and 33.0 percent from long range. San Diego leads the league in steals at 14.1 per game; that mark also ranks second in the nation. Grand Canyon owns the top spot with 14.6 steals per contest.
    - Two players average double figures for USD, led by Preseason All-WCC selection Myah Pace at 11.8 points per game shooting 46.2 percent from the floor.
    - Jordyn Edwards ranks second in scoring at 10.4 points per game shooting 38.5 percent from the floor and 36.7 percent from long range. Edwards also leads the Toreros in steals per game (3.2) and assists (3.9).
    - As a team, USD limits its opponents to 58.5 points per game to rank third in the conference behind Gonzaga (56.5 points) and BYU (58.1 points).
    - Since dropping a 63-56 decision against Saint Mary's at home on. Jan. 26, the Toreros have won seven of their last eight contests including a five-game win streak from Feb. 1 to Feb. 11.

    CLOSING IN ON 1,000
    [Feb. 19] Senior forward Jenn Wirth is the second Zag this season that has the 1,000-career point milestone within reach. Wirth currently has 992 career points; she is averaging 13.5 points per game this season and is expected to reach the milestone Saturday at San Diego.

    CLINCHING SCENARIOS
    [Feb. 19] The Zags still have a bit more work to do before they can clinch the outright WCC regular season title. With the loss at BYU Thursday, Gonzaga now needs two wins out of the next three contests to secure the title IF BYU also wins all of its remaining contests. However, if BYU loses Saturday against Portland at home, and Gonzaga defeats San Diego on the road, the Zags will clinch the regular-season title for the 17th time in program history and the fifth straight season.
    Article Link: https://gozags.com/news/2021/2/19/wo...-saturday.aspx

    ZagDad
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules