Thread: San Diego Pre-Game Summaries

Toreros Return Home to Face Pilots, No. 16 Zags

San Diego will face Portland and nationally-ranked Gonzaga this weekSAN DIEGO - San Diego women's basketball returns home to face Portland and No. 16 Gonzaga inside Jenny Craig Pavilion. Tipoff against the Pilots is set for 6 p.m. (PT) and Saturday's contest against the Zags is set for 2 p.m. (PT).Thursday's contest against the Pilots will be broadcast on WCC Network. The matchup against nationally-ranked Gonzaga will air on Fox Sports regional networks and Fox Prime Ticket. Live statistics will be available for both contests via USDToreros.com.Saturday's contest marks the program's annual Pink Game as the Toreros will don pink uniforms in support of the Kay Yow Foundation. Donations to support breast cancer research can be made through the team's fundraising page here.Due to current state and local health guidelines, no fans are currently permitted inside Jenny Craig Pavilion. Fans can tune in via livestreaming options and live statistics coverage. San Diego shot 50 percent from beyond the arc as the Toreros took a 21-14 first quarter lead and did not trail from there on the way to an 82-59 victory against Pepperdine on the road on Monday. The Toreros had two players score in double figures, led by senior Myah Pace, who had 22 points and six assists. Steph Gorman tacked on 14 points, four assists and two steals, and Jordyn Edwards added six points and three steals. The San Diego defense was effective at taking away the basketball in Monday's game, forcing 24 Pepperdine turnovers while committing nine. Those takeaways turned into 31 points on the other end of the floor. Edwards' three steals led the way individually for the Toreros. San Diego started off strong, putting together a 21-14 lead heading into the second quarter. Pace got the Toreros rolling, coming out 3-for-3 from the field in the first few minutes. USD coasted to the win from there, increasing their margin of victory by outscoring the Waves 24-16 in the fourth quarter. San Diego fired away from deep in the fourth quarter, knocking down five shots to account for 15 of its 24 points. Saturday's matchup marks the first of the 2020-21 campaign between nationally-ranked Gonzaga and San Diego. The Zags lead the all-time series at 47-23. The Toreros will look to snap a nine-game losing streak against Gonzaga. Gonzaga is the only nationally ranked opponent the Toreros have faced since the 2017-18 season. During the three-year span, San Diego has not broken through in any contest. The Toreros and Gonzaga last matchup in the postseason was the 2018 WCC Championship game, where USD fell 79-71 in Orleans Arena. San Diego's defense continues to be a powerhouse in NCAA Division I. San Diego is currently second in steals per game, third in total steals, fourth in turnovers forced and fourth in turnover margin. The Toreros yet to dip below top 10 in any of these categories during conference play in 2020-21. Edwards is also among the country's elite defenders, ranking 11th in steals per game and 16th in total steals on the season. Senior Pace is among the 60 men's and women's basketball student-athletes who have been selected as candidates for the 2020-21 Senior CLASS Award. She is one of only two women's basketball athletes to represent the West Coast Conference. To be eligible for the award, a scholar-athlete must be classified as an NCAA Division I senior and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character and competition. Pace's accomplishments transcend the basketball court as the all-time single-season steals leader as worked to create impact in her community. A group of San Diego's seniors continue to lead the way for the Toreros in most statistical categories as Pace's recent performance has her leading all scorers averaging 12.0 points per game. Edwards continues to be a force on both sides of the ball, leading the Toreros in steals per game averaging 3.2 takeaways on the year. Fellow senior Sydney Hunter has been a force off the glass as San Diego's best rebounder averaging 6.0 boards per game. The Toreros will look to continue their dominance in the West Coast Conference after finishing the 2019-20 regular season ranked second in the WCC. San Diego earned the triple-bye to the WCC Tournament Semi-finals for the first time in program history to knock off Pepperdine. San Diego then fell to Portland 64-63 in overtime in the WCC Championship and qualified for the 2020 WNIT prior to the season's cancellation in March. The postseason appearance would have marked the eighth under head coach Cindy Fisher's tenure at USD.