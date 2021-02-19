Thread: San Diego Pre-Game Summaries

WBB: Zags Look to Bounce Back at San Diego Saturday
Final regular-season road contest for the Zags
Women's Basketball 2/19/2021
SPOKANE, Wash
. – The No. 16/16 Gonzaga women's basketball team travels to San Diego to take on the Toreros inside the Jenny Craig Pavilion Saturday, Feb. 19 at 2 p.m. The game is set to be broadcast on multiple networks, including ROOT Sports NW, FOX Sports San Diego, FOX Sports Prime Ticket and NBC Sports California.
#16/16 GONZAGA (18-3, 13-1 WCC) at SAN DIEGO (12-5, 9-3 WCC)
FEB. 20 | 2 P.M. | SAN DIEGO, CALIF. | JENNY CRAIG PAVILION
TELEVISION: ROOT SPORTS NORTHWEST | LIVE STREAM (OUT OF REGION) | LIVE STATS
THE TIP-OFF
- The Bulldogs fell at BYU 61-56 Thursday evening, marking the first loss for the Zags since Dec. 8, 2020, effectively ending the third longest win streak in the nation at 17 games.
- With the loss, the Zags dropped their first WCC game of the season.
- Saturday will mark the 11th time in program history that Gonzaga has played on Feb. 20. and the second-straight season. The Zags carry a 4-6 overall mark on the day. Last year at Loyola Marymount, Gonzaga registered 18 steals in a 75-47 victory, which tied for the most steals in a single game under Head Coach Lisa Fortier.
- Currently, Gonzaga is ranked 16th in the AP Poll and 16th in the USA Today/WBCA Coaches Poll. The Bulldogs have now been ranked or receiving votes for 51 consecutive voting weeks, dating back to Dec. 3, 2018.
- The Bulldogs return three starters and nine letter winners from last season's squad that claimed the Zags' fourth consecutive West Coast Conference regular season title.
- In 2019-20, Gonzaga rose to its highest regular-season national ranking ever, securing a No. 11 AP and No. 10 ranking in the USA Today/WBCA Coaches Poll. Prior to the cancellation of the NCAA Tournament due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Zags were predicted as high as a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament and were expected to host the First and Second Rounds for the first time since the NCAA changed hosting rules for the tournament in 2014-15.
- Gonzaga returns 79.1 percent of its scoring and 79.2 percent of its rebounding from last season.
- Gonzaga returns as one of the top defensive teams in the nation from a season ago. In 2019-20, the Bulldogs ranked third in the nation in scoring defense, limiting opponents to 51.9 points per game.
- The Bulldogs won 28 games last season, including a 17-1 mark in WCC play to tie their own record for wins in a conference season. It was the fourth-straight 25+ win season and 12th 25+ win season in the last 13 seasons.
SERIES NOTES
- HOME: 25-8, Gonzaga leads
- ROAD: 19-15, Gonzaga leads
- NEUTRAL: 3-0, Gonzaga leads
- FIRST MEETING: Gonzaga won 64-60 at USD (1/5/87)
- LAST MEETING: Gonzaga won 57-46 in Spokane (1/30/20)
- STREAK: Gonzaga, Won 9
SCOUTING THE TOREROS
- Saturday will be the first time this season the Zags have faced San Diego; the first matchup, set for Jan. 21, was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the San Diego program.
- USD is 12-5 on the season with a 9-3 mark in West Coast Conference play, good for third place in the standings.
- As a team, the Toreros average 66.6 points per game shooting 40.3 percent from the floor and 33.0 percent from long range. San Diego leads the league in steals at 14.1 per game; that mark also ranks second in the nation. Grand Canyon owns the top spot with 14.6 steals per contest.
- Two players average double figures for USD, led by Preseason All-WCC selection Myah Pace at 11.8 points per game shooting 46.2 percent from the floor.
- Jordyn Edwards ranks second in scoring at 10.4 points per game shooting 38.5 percent from the floor and 36.7 percent from long range. Edwards also leads the Toreros in steals per game (3.2) and assists (3.9).
- As a team, USD limits its opponents to 58.5 points per game to rank third in the conference behind Gonzaga (56.5 points) and BYU (58.1 points).
- Since dropping a 63-56 decision against Saint Mary's at home on. Jan. 26, the Toreros have won seven of their last eight contests including a five-game win streak from Feb. 1 to Feb. 11.
CLOSING IN ON 1,000
[Feb. 19] Senior forward Jenn Wirth is the second Zag this season that has the 1,000-career point milestone within reach. Wirth currently has 992 career points; she is averaging 13.5 points per game this season and is expected to reach the milestone Saturday at San Diego.
CLINCHING SCENARIOS
[Feb. 19] The Zags still have a bit more work to do before they can clinch the outright WCC regular season title. With the loss at BYU Thursday, Gonzaga now needs two wins out of the next three contests to secure the title IF BYU also wins all of its remaining contests. However, if BYU loses Saturday against Portland at home, and Gonzaga defeats San Diego on the road, the Zags will clinch the regular-season title for the 17th time in program history and the fifth straight season.