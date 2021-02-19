From the NCAA:

2021 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament Dates, Schedule

he 2021 NCAA women's basketball tournament features 64 teams playing for a national title. Below, find the schedule and dates for the tournament.

The tournament selection show is set for 7 p.m. on Monday, March 15. That is when the field of 64 and individual seeds are revealed. After the regular season, 31 teams (one less than usual) will qualify with automatic bids through conference tournaments. The remaining 33 teams (one more than usual) will be selected as at-larges.
NCAA Division I Womens Basketball Championship to allow Limited Fan Attendance

The NCAA will allow a limited number of fans at the 2021 Division I Womens Basketball Championship being held in the San Antonio region, with a capacity of up to 17% from the Sweet Sixteen through the Womens Final Four. The decision to limit capacity while requiring masks and physical distancing was made in conjunction with local health authorities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

We are looking forward to the return of the championship as well as limited fan attendance to what will be a unique and unforgettable event, said Lynn Holzman, vice president of womens basketball at the NCAA. The NCAA has and will continue to work in conjunction with state and local health authorities to ensure the health and safety of all student-athletes, staff and fans for this years championship, but we are excited that fans will again be part of the 2021 championship.

For first- and second-round play taking place March 21-24 at the Alamodome, Bill Greehey Arena on the campus of St. Marys (Texas), Frank Erwin Center (Texas), University Events Center (Texas State) and the UTSA Convocation Center, attendance will be limited to team players and guests, with each member of the 34-member official team travel party allowed up to six tickets for guests.
