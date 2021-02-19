NCAA Division I Womens Basketball Championship to allow Limited Fan Attendance

The NCAA will allow a limited number of fans at the 2021 Division I Womens Basketball Championship being held in the San Antonio region, with a capacity of up to 17% from the Sweet Sixteen through the Womens Final Four. The decision to limit capacity while requiring masks and physical distancing was made in conjunction with local health authorities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.We are looking forward to the return of the championship as well as limited fan attendance to what will be a unique and unforgettable event, said Lynn Holzman, vice president of womens basketball at the NCAA. The NCAA has and will continue to work in conjunction with state and local health authorities to ensure the health and safety of all student-athletes, staff and fans for this years championship, but we are excited that fans will again be part of the 2021 championship.For first- and second-round play taking place March 21-24 at the Alamodome, Bill Greehey Arena on the campus of St. Marys (Texas), Frank Erwin Center (Texas), University Events Center (Texas State) and the UTSA Convocation Center, attendance will be limited to team players and guests, with each member of the 34-member official team travel party allowed up to six tickets for guests.