NCAA Division I Womens Basketball Championship to allow Limited Fan Attendance
The NCAA will allow a limited number of fans at the 2021 Division I Womens Basketball Championship being held in the San Antonio region, with a capacity of up to 17% from the Sweet Sixteen through the Womens Final Four. The decision to limit capacity while requiring masks and physical distancing was made in conjunction with local health authorities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
We are looking forward to the return of the championship as well as limited fan attendance to what will be a unique and unforgettable event, said Lynn Holzman, vice president of womens basketball at the NCAA. The NCAA has and will continue to work in conjunction with state and local health authorities to ensure the health and safety of all student-athletes, staff and fans for this years championship, but we are excited that fans will again be part of the 2021 championship.
For first- and second-round play taking place March 21-24 at the Alamodome, Bill Greehey Arena on the campus of St. Marys (Texas), Frank Erwin Center (Texas), University Events Center (Texas State) and the UTSA Convocation Center, attendance will be limited to team players and guests, with each member of the 34-member official team travel party allowed up to six tickets for guests.