Thread: Gonzaga vs St Mary's 2nd Edition Post Game thoughts and analysis

Gonzaga 87

Saint Mary's 65



Kispert's parents were in the Kennel last night so I'm sure Corey wanted to have a really good game and he did. He scored 20 points on all sorts of moves. He shot 8-13 tonight but only 1-4 from behind the arc. The one three-pointer he made was a beauty. Ayayi had a really good game. He shot 4-5 from behind the arc and 6-8 for the game. The Zags once again had 5 players in double figures and two with 8. That is almost 7 guys in double figures. That's what I call TEAM BASKETBALL. The Zags shot 61% for the game and 57% from behind the arc. That's some good offense fans.



In some ways watching Gonzaga's offensive game is kind of like watching a ballet. The movement seems that coreagraphed. There is constant movement all over the offensive end of the court. The basketball seems like something magical, like something straight out of a Walt Disney movie. The ball moves so fast, and with the precision of a heart surgeon. I just love watching this offense. Jay Bilas seemed to love it too. The Zags offense seems to be set up in order to get ALL players attacking the basket, and they do just that as if they were the Japanese pilots attacking Pearl Harbor. They are relentless, and very effective. And last night, as if to show off to the 200 fans who were allowed to watch this great show, the Ninja Marksmen were out in force shooting 57% from behind the arc. Probably their best outside shooting of the night. The Zags played just like a team getting ready for March Madness. They soared to a 38 point lead in the 2nd half, and then, as often seems to happen, they let up somewhat and allowed St Mary's to save face. I'm sure Randy was happy.



This wasn't a typical Gonzaga-St Mary's game that has often been a dog fight. But it was fun to watch anyway. St Mary's is about as close to being a Rival as anyone out there; and at times it's really nice to see our boys just destroy them. The Zags are truly playing like the #1 team in the country.



Finally, the Zags put in another stellar defensive performance, up to the last ten minutes of the game when the tail end of the bench came in to play. St Mary's finally looked like some of the St Mary's teams of yonder. They finished the game shooting pretty well against our subs.



Thank you guys for a great performance. See ya Saturday.



Go Zags!