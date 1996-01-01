-
Post game radio GU-SMC
Hudson: Bulldogs are the WCC regular season champions. 48 Straight wins at home. GU impressive from the start. Difficult for SMC to play from behind. At 24-14 GU lead Zags go on a 20-4 run to lead 44-18. First 10 points out of the locker room eventually building the lead to 38 before the Zags started clearing the bench. Morrison mentioned SMC did not themselves any favors with all the early TO's, one of the last things you want to do against the Zags. GU improves to 21-0, 12-0. Kispert lead the way with 10. Judah Brown had a very nice game for SMC with 16 and good shooting. SMC shot 53% in the second half but the game was well decided by then. SMC actually did outscore GU in the second half but it was too little too late, as GU shot 61% from the floor, 57% from three. Ayayi 16, Timme 12, Nembhard 10. Timme 5-7 shooting.
Michaelson: 9 straight league championships, that's our first goal, I think we're in pretty good shape with the Kenpom number. That first 26 minutes I thought we were dialed in really well. We took away Fotu and Kuhse, we turned them over a lot. We were bye a lot in the first 26 minutes and that is something that is something difficult to do against a style SMC plays. Having Kipserts family here tonight was really special for him, something that didn't happen this season until now. And he played well tonight. He is on pace to be a 1st team All-American. Ayayi is experienced enough, he waits for his shot, he knows whats coming and he hits his shots. After 26 minutes we were on pace for our best defensive effort of the year but then things kind of got away from us. Now we seem to have a liitle bit of stability with three home games coming up. USD did some things down at their place that kind of rattled us. I don't know who they have playing for them at the moment. Things change so much this year. But we'll get our guys rested up and go after them on Saturday.
Hudson: GU had a 13-5 advantage, Nembhard gets a steal, one of 19 SMC TO's. They finished with a season high turnovers, not something you see from them. But GU is so good defensively, something they don't get enough credit for. And right after the steal Nembhard gets a charge and SMC just keeps shooting themselves in the foot. The margin for error is so slim against GU and then when you try so hard not to make mistakes, and you fall behind it just compounds the problem. Kispert nails a three for the 20-4 run and that was similar to what happened in Moraga when GU went on the big run after falling behind. 51-24 at the half and GU put any thought of comeback to rest with a 10-0 run to start the half. Morrison said Timme goes 11-12 at USF and 5-7 tonight and Ammo goes on to say I ran into Timme while Hudson was interviewing B-Mike and he is all smiles. GU led by as many as 38 but the last 14 minutes of the game everyone knew what was going to happen.
Watson another guy with a nice night, he hit three out of four. Morrison said I think GU made an effort to get Watson the ball in the blocks tonight. Morrison said you know the total games Watson has in his career now is what would normally be about the total of one season. He is really starting to look more posied and confident. A bright spot for Randy Brown was Judah Brown with 16 tonight, he only had 19 for the season. Morriosn said he is good looking wing for SMC, probably one their better. GU holds Kuhse to 4 on only 2-4 shooting and 4 assists. Rebounds GU 27-26. Next game 5pm Saturday afternoon vs. USD>
