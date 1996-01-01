View Poll Results: The BZ Bulldog of the Game - SMC @ GU - 02. 18. 21 ?

  • Kispert

    8 24.24%

  • Timme

    0 0%

  • Ayayi

    22 66.67%

  • Watson

    1 3.03%

  • Suggs

    0 0%

  • Nembhard

    2 6.06%

  • Other. . .(and why )

    0 0%
Thread: The BZ Bulldog of the Game - SMC @ GU - 02. 18. 21

  Today, 07:56 PM #1
    RenoZag
    RenoZag
    The BZ Bulldog of the Game - SMC @ GU - 02. 18. 21

    STATS LINK: https://gozags.com/sidearmstats/mbball/media

    51-24 at the half, 75 - 44 at the 7:27 mark in the 2H. Gaels had the deer in the headlights look from the get go.

    The only mystery was how many Zags would reach double figures in scoring (4 - Ayayi 16, Timme 12, Kispert 20, Nembhard 10 ). Watson & Suggs had 8 points each.

    Who gets your tip of the cap as the Bulldog of the Game in tonight's 87 - 65 victory ?

    Milestones:

    - The nation's longest active win streak : 25.
    - The nation's longest active home win streak: 48.
    - The nation's second-longest active conference win streak: 15.
    - The 54th victory out of the last 55 regular season conference games.
    - 26th straight win at home over a WCC opponent.
    - 43rd straight victory at home over an unranked foe.
    - Zags have won 18 consecutive games by 10 or more points


    The GUB Resource Library: Stats, Blogs, Brackets, & More. . .

    Respect the Game. Respect the Zags. Respect each other.
  Today, 08:02 PM #2
    SorenTodd45
    SorenTodd45
    Default

    I voted for Nemby. For some reason, he seemed to keep the offense going. But it was a team effort, we passed, we scored, we showed the Gaels who is boss in the WCC.
    WE ZIGGED, WE ZAGGED, WE CONQUERED !!
  Today, 08:04 PM #3
    ZagsObserver
    Default

    Kispert. The senior and the leader.
  Today, 08:07 PM #4
    zagbeliever
    Default

    Joel did it all. ��
  Today, 08:10 PM #5
    Birddog
    Default

    Ayayi had a good game, Kispert had a better one
    Birddog

    Twas brillig, and the slithy toves
    Did gyre and gimble in the wabe:
    All mimsy were the borogoves,
    And the mome raths outgrabe.
  Today, 08:14 PM #6
    TravelinZag
    Default

    Kispert and Ayayi both had great games; Kispert led scoring, Ayayi led boards.
