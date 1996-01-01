Thread: The BZ Bulldog of the Game - SMC @ GU - 02. 18. 21

STATS LINK: https://gozags.com/sidearmstats/mbball/media
51-24 at the half, 75 - 44 at the 7:27 mark in the 2H. Gaels had the deer in the headlights look from the get go.
The only mystery was how many Zags would reach double figures in scoring (4 - Ayayi 16, Timme 12, Kispert 20, Nembhard 10 ). Watson & Suggs had 8 points each.
Who gets your tip of the cap as the Bulldog of the Game in tonight's 87 - 65 victory ?
Milestones:
- The nation's longest active win streak : 25.
- The nation's longest active home win streak: 48.
- The nation's second-longest active conference win streak: 15.
- The 54th victory out of the last 55 regular season conference games.
- 26th straight win at home over a WCC opponent.
- 43rd straight victory at home over an unranked foe.
- Zags have won 18 consecutive games by 10 or more points