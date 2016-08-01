Thread: GAME THREAD: SMC @ Zags - 2.18.2021

-
GAME THREAD: SMC @ Zags - 2.18.2021
A number of happenstances have converged and conspired against SMC resulting them bringing a 2-4 conference record into the Kennel tonight. A win against USF and a furious, ultimately futile, comeback against Pepperdine indicate that there is yet a heartbeat within the program but nothing really points to them being able to hang with an inspired and crisply executing GU team. Meanwhile, GU gets another opportunity to showcase its high-efficiency, NCAA-leading offense to an nation-wide ESPN audience during Prime Time. Mark Few has not allowed opportunities like this to escape this year. I look to see a locked in, well-executing GU squad storm out early in their first game ever with family in the Kennel this season. I hope they can keep the emotion in check and sustain it through out the whole game. If so, it will be lights out early for SMC.
Tip: 9:00 PM Eastern, 6:00 PM Pacific
TV: ESPN
Video stream: https://www.espn.com/watch/
Audio stream: https://gozags.com/showcase?Live=76
Live Stats: https://gozags.com/sidearmstats/mbball/summary
'I found it is the small everyday deeds of ordinary folk that keep the darkness at bay
small acts of kindness and love.'
- Gandalf the Grey
________________________________
Foo
Time
-
Last game thread was at 7 pages by halftime, but petered out in the second half.
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules