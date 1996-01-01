It's Game Day Gonzaga vs St Mary's 2nd edition
Good morning all you Zag fan atics. It's GAME DAY the best day of the week. And tonight our Zags are playing St Mary's at home, and it's always my favorite conference game. So let's get out our Zag gear and put our best ones on today. 'cause it's going to be one fantastic game. Our boys will be up and ready to display all their many talents, We're in the home stretch of our conference games now, so I'm sure the boys will be tuned up for this one. Remember! It's at 6 pm your time, and 9 pm my time out here in Michigan. I'm hoping and wishing our boys could play Notre Dame in South Bend which is just 15 minutes away where I'm at in Niles, Michigan. That would make my year for sure.
Anyway! I'm ready to be ready. So let's go Zag Fans!
Go Zags!
Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!