Other Games: THUR - 02. 18. 21
4:00
#6 Houston @ Wichita State - ESPN2
#11 Iowa @ #21 Wisconsin - ESPN
5:00
Ohio State @ Penn State - BTN
BYU @ UOP - CBSSN
6:00
Arizona @ UCLA - ESPN2
Rutgers @ #3 Michigan - FS1
LMU @ San Francisco - ROOT / WCC / NBCSN - Bay Area
San Diego @ Santa Clara - WCCN
7:00
#25 San Diego State @ Fresno State
Cal @ Washington State - PAC12
8:00
Colorado @ Oregon - ESPN2
Stanford @ Washington - FS1
#staysafe #GoZags. Full Slate: http://mattsarzsports.com/Schedule/W...3#.YC5nes9KgRY
