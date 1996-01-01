Thread: Gaels @ Zags  Head to Head

-
Gaels @ Zags Head to Head
A once long standing rivalry seems to be a bit of a poot-poot this year. St. Mary's Gaels (11-6, 2-3 conf), are pretty much a shadow of their former self this year. Sitting at #76 on Kenpom (#137 offense, #34 defense), the Gael's have flipped from their typical efficient offense to becoming primarily a defensive team. Their pace of play is among the very slowest in all of college basketball (#350 out of 357!). They probably should be called the Snaels instead of the Gaels. The Zags beat them on the road 73-59 in mid-January.
They are 0-5 vs. Quad I teams, and the majority of their wins are against Quad IV opponents. Incredibly, they are #309 in assists, and #272 in 3-point FG%. Very atypical for a Randy Bennett team! I haven't followed them that closely this year, but I was taken aback by the stats of this year's SMC squad. I would have hoped they would be another tourney contender this year, but that looks unlikely. In their favor, they have continued to step up their defensive efficiency, which is #13 in the past 10 games.
The Zags lead in all four of the four factors for winning basketball (bottom four left categories), and by significant margins. The big question will be if SMC's extraordinarily slow pace of play allow them the stay in the game. Barttorvik predicts a 79-61 win for the Dogs.
Go Zags!
source: TeamRankings.com, KenPom, Barttorvik.com & theScore app. Apologies for any formatting errors. I'm at my vacation home on my laptop.
-
I didn't throw up the efficiency stats, but I will note a few interesting stats that SMC excels in:
They are ranked #1 in denying assists (7.8/game), while the Zags are #2 in assists/game (19.2).
SMC is #1 in the country in (denying) opponent assists per field goal made.
#9 in opponent assist to turnover.
#26 in opponent 2pt%.
#3 in opponent 3pt shot attempts.
#10 in opponent 3pt shots made.
#4 in opponent points made in the 2nd half.
A lot of this is due to their very slow tempo, but it works. Solid defensive résumé.
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules