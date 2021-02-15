Thread: NCAA's First Top-16 Release - Week of Feb 15-21

-
NCAA's First Top-16 Release - Week of Feb 15-21
In this week's Polls, the Lady Zags moved up to #16 in both the AP (Writers) and USA-Today (Coach's) Polls.
AP Poll Link: https://www.ncaa.com/rankings/basket...sociated-press
USA Today Poll Link: https://wbca.org/recognize/polls/feb-16-2021-0
In this week's bracketology, ESPNW's Charlie Creme has Gonzaga as the automatic qualifier out of the WCC and has the Zags as a 6th see. Gonzaga has been vacillating between a 5th seed and a 6th seed depending on how the P-5 teams around them fair in any particular week. This week it is a 6th seed for the Lady Zags. Charlie Creme does have BYU making the tournament (Last Team In) with an at-large bid. Big incentive for BYU to beat GU on Thursday if they want to stay in the tournament.
Link to this week's bracketology: http://www.espn.com/womens-college-b...l/bracketology
On Monday at halftime, the NCAA released the list of their Top-16 Wbb teams. This list is the first of two that the NCAA will release (the next release will be in two weeks) prior to selection Monday. While this release has less importance this year as it does not determine who will be hosting 1st and 2nd round games in the NCAA tournament as all of the NCAA tournament games will be played in San Antonio. It does give the viewer some insight to how the NCAA may be considering wins, loses, and games lost to the pandemic. The Top-16 list, with the top rated team at the top and the lowest rated seed at the bottom. Thus UConn is the overall #1 seed and Louisville is the lowest rated #1 seed and so on. The list includes the following:
#1 Seeds:
- UConn
- South Carolina
- Stanford
- Louisville
#2 Seeds:
- Texas A&M
- NC State
- Maryland
- Arizona
#3 Seeds:
- UCLA
- Baylor
- Oregon
- Georgia
#4 Seeds:
- Tennessee
- West Virginia
- Indiana
- Kentucky
A couple of interesting takes. Baylor, after spending much of the year in the Top-5 now is the overall 10th seed, which makes it almost impossible for them to have any chance at a #1 seed. Texas A&M has more Top-25 wins than any other team (8-0) and their only loss was to LSU which they have now squared up. Not quite so sure why they are behind Stanford (who has lost to Colorado).
I am totally amazed by Tennessee and Kentucky's inclusion on the list. Tennessee is currently 12-5 and 5th in the SEC. The lost to two unranked (at the time of the game) teams in West Virginia and Georgia and their record against Top-25 (at the time of the game) is 3-3 including a 15 point loss to Kentucky. They are currently on a 2 game losing streak. Tennessee has had 4 games postponed so far this year including two games against Mississippi State, Texas and Texas A&M. Tennessee could easily has another 2-3 losses if they had played their entire schedule. How to you put a team that is 5th in their own conference in the Top-16. First why are they on the list at all and why are they #13? I think I will have whatever the NCAA committee is having.
Another Wash, rinse and repeat with Kentucky. Kentucky is currently 15-5 and 4th in the SEC. Kentucky has 5 losses including a loss to non-P-5 Depaul and a 12 point loss to #10 in the SEC Old Miss (Mississippi). The Wildcats also have two 17 point losses, one to Tennessee and one to Texas A&M sandwiched around a 5 point loss to South Carolina at home (GU lost by 7 to USC on a neutral court). Their record against Top-25 teams is 4-4. Again, how to you put a team that is 4th in their own conference in the Top-16.
Both Tennessee and Kentucky have to play #2 South Carolina and #22 Georgia. Kentucky also has to play LSU and Mississippi which could surprise the Wildcats. If both teams win out, I will agree with the committee, but if they lose one or two, they should be out of the Top-16.
I think I will have whatever the NCAA committee is having.
Video link to halftime Top-16 reveal with some round-table discussion: https://www.ncaa.com/video/basketbal...6-seeds-reveal
What We Learned from the Top-16 Reveal Article Link: https://www.espn.com/womens-college-...bracket-reveal
Why each women's college basketball team in the NCAA's top 16 could win the 2021 NCAA title Link: https://www.espn.com/womens-college-...021-ncaa-title
In any case, it does not look like the Lady Zags have much chance of moving up into the Top-16 this year.
ZagDad
Can you say P-5...
I don’t watch much women’s BB on the tube... but did catch a little bit of the Tennessee game... big tall women. But... I think GU could run them off the court. They were slow and after a few times down the court, looked to bench.
Sad that GU hasn’t shown as well as last years team with respect to the AP gang.
The next 4/5 games needs to be the time to fish or cut bait...
As for the NCAA tournament, if they are still planning on playing in the bubble... then, to me, 4,5or6 in the seeding doesn’t mean that much. If it was as last year, with home court advantage... then yes.
Go Zags!! “Just Win Baby”
