Gary Parish says Few is clear cut Coach of the Year
During the CBSSN pregame show, Gary Parrish said that Coach Few is the clear leader for Coach of the Year. He had other nice things to say about the program, and noted that our current KenPom adjusted rating is the highest of ANY TEAM since this measure was established in 2002. The co-hosts concurred.
I assume this piece will be repeated at halftime during the games on CBSSN tonight, and probably in their post game show after Boise State.
