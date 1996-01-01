-
BYU hoops lands big commitment from Atiki Ally Atiki
According to multiple reports, Mark Pope and the BYU basketball program has landed a big commitment from big man Atiki Ally Atiki. Ally Atiki, a native of Tanzania, currently plays at the London Basketball Academy in Ontario. The 6-11 big man had offers from BYU, San Diego State, West Virginia and had recruiting attention from other schools like Michigan State.
The Tanzania native was discovered in 2017 and has spent the last two years developing his game in London. He is still a little raw, but he has made significant strides over the last couple of seasons and is beginning to really develop into a slam dunk of a prospect. He's listed at 6-11 and had a wingspan that stretches 7-2.
https://247sports.com/college/byu/Ar...ent-160992308/
