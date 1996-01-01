Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Debating the Top Gonzaga Teams of all time.

  1. Today, 09:36 PM #1
    Zags11's Avatar
    Zags11
    Zags11 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Mar 2008
    Location
    North Side
    Posts
    6,044

    Default Debating the Top Gonzaga Teams of all time.

    We were having a good discussion on another thread so i decided to have a own thread for this.

    Here is ESPN thoughts with former zag players as well.

    https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.esp...3fplatform=amp
    Love the zags for life
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 09:51 PM #2
    MickMick's Avatar
    MickMick
    MickMick is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Apr 2007
    Location
    Richland, Washington
    Posts
    6,571

    Default

    Brandon Clarke and Rui Hachimura handed Duke it's first Maui Final defeat. A team which had a peak, healthy Zion Williamson on the roster.

    That's a tough one to top. Probably the best team that a Gonzaga squad has defeated. Ever. The Zags were up by double digits for much of the contest.
    I miss Mike Hart
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules