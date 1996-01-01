Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Gonzaga to skip WCC tourney?

    ZagsObserver
    Its an open question at this point. Lets keep this post on-topic lest we lose it.

    https://www.google.com/amp/s/thespun...tournament/amp
    JPtheBeasta
    They mentioned, if I recall, skipping the tournament to avoid losing players to Covid-19 or injuries. If it were to be justified, I do not think it should be for injuries, as these are a risk every tournament, and it would set a bad precedent. Using Covid-19, in a year where a lot of things are different, as a reason is more justified. The players always seem to appreciate playing in-- and if fortunate enough to-- winning the WCC tournament. It would still be a significant accomplishment, even for a team as good as this. As a fan, it has been a time when players have stepped up and created some really good memories with their performances (Tillie's 3-point run and McLellan's scoring performance come to mind).
    Kiddwell
    Smile Options to GU skipping the WCC Tourney

    Been off GU Boards for a few hours, so not sure what went south with the other thread. Here's hopefully a fair and non-incendiary question: If GU were to skip the WCC Tourney, would the team be able to "keep sharp" by playing a couple of OOC/QUAD-1 games instead -- something set up school-to-school like our early tussles with Kansas and Auburn?

    The flip side, perhaps, is that BYU's a QUAD-1, and they're a likely foe in Vegas. My concern is not playing at all for a couple/three weeks. Hate to get rusty prior to the Big Dance. (Peace.)



