Veteran Crew Leads GU Baseball in 2021

Tyler Rando returns as well after a dominant first year at GU where he led the team in batting average.Grad transfer Andrew Orzel (272/.371/.381 in 162 starts with 99 RBIs and 42 stolen bases at Wofford) and 15 other newcomers bolster a team that's largely unchanged over the past 11 months since the 2020 season was cut short in March.The Zags' younger pitchers comprise the rest of an unproven but intriguing bullpen looking to make a mark early.Sophomore Gabriel Hughes (0.77 ERA in 11.2 IP) is expected to be a significant contributor for the Zags after a breakout two-way performance in 2020 that included five hits, five runs scored, four RBIs and a home run."He's one of multiple younger throwers that Zags pitching coach Brandon Harmon said "made some big jumps" over the extended offseason. Among the others are sophomores Trystan Vrieling, who flashed a power arsenal in five appearances on the mound and finished with a 1.08 ERA in 8.1 innings in his freshman season last spring, and William Kempner, who was the Zags' most-used reliever as a freshman, with three scoreless outings of at least one inning pitched.Another challenging non-conference schedule awaits the Bulldogs, starting with a four-game tilt in Surprise, Arizona that features matchups with New Mexico, Oregon State and Kansas State.Series with top-30 Dallas Baptist, 10-ranked Texas Tech and No. 3 TCU, as well as a litany of Pac-12 matchups with Washington, Washington State, and Oregon make up the rest of the Zags' schedule outside of the 27-game West Coast Conference pennant race that includes a Pepperdine team that was nationally-ranked last year.Live stats and streaming options will be available on GoZags.com.