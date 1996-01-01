Veteran Crew Leads GU Baseball in 2021
Bulldogs return 26 from 2020
SPOKANE, Wash.
With 26 returners from last spring on a 42-man roster, Gonzaga baseball enters a spring season like no other with no shortage of two things: experience and confidence.
Picked to finish second in the West Coast Conference, the Zags return eight of their top nine batters by average from last season's team, headlined by 2019 All-WCC selections Ernie Yake, Brett Harris, and Guthrie Morrison.
Tyler Rando returns as well after a dominant first year at GU where he led the team in batting average.
Grad transfer Andrew Orzel (272/.371/.381 in 162 starts with 99 RBIs and 42 stolen bases at Wofford) and 15 other newcomers bolster a team that's largely unchanged over the past 11 months since the 2020 season was cut short in March.
"I think [the long offseason] built our team chemistry," said Yake, ranked among the nation's top shortstops on D1Baseball.com. "Everyone wants to come back for the sole purpose of winning a championship. And I think we've got a good chance to do that."
"We just have a lot of older guys," said head coach Mark Machtolf, in his 18th year in that role. "And when you have older kids on your team you just end up being more efficient. Offensively, they just have a way of putting the ball in play when they need it, and just doing the little things that help you win games that maybe don't show up on the stat sheet."
On the pitching side, left-hander Mason Wells also returns after being named to the WCC All-Freshman team following the 2019 season, as well as two-time all-conference righty Alek Jacob.
The Zags' younger pitchers comprise the rest of an unproven but intriguing bullpen looking to make a mark early.
Sophomore Gabriel Hughes (0.77 ERA in 11.2 IP) is expected to be a significant contributor for the Zags after a breakout two-way performance in 2020 that included five hits, five runs scored, four RBIs and a home run.
"He's one of multiple younger throwers that Zags pitching coach Brandon Harmon said "made some big jumps" over the extended offseason. Among the others are sophomores Trystan Vrieling, who flashed a power arsenal in five appearances on the mound and finished with a 1.08 ERA in 8.1 innings in his freshman season last spring, and William Kempner, who was the Zags' most-used reliever as a freshman, with three scoreless outings of at least one inning pitched.
Another challenging non-conference schedule awaits the Bulldogs, starting with a four-game tilt in Surprise, Arizona that features matchups with New Mexico, Oregon State and Kansas State.
Series with top-30 Dallas Baptist, 10-ranked Texas Tech and No. 3 TCU, as well as a litany of Pac-12 matchups with Washington, Washington State, and Oregon make up the rest of the Zags' schedule outside of the 27-game West Coast Conference pennant race that includes a Pepperdine team that was nationally-ranked last year.
"We try to challenge ourselves every year, and if you look at the schedule, the Texas Tech and TCU teams are definitely challenges, but those are why our guys come to Gonzaga," Harmon said. "They expect to play in those types of games.
"There'll be a really good barometer for us in those first four weeks and start getting us prepped for league play."
GU begins the season against New Mexico in Surprise, Arizona at 4 p.m. PT on Feb. 19.
Live stats and streaming options will be available on GoZags.com.