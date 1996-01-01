"The WCC partnered with Ken Pomeroy to develop a model that uses a proprietary algorithm that best reflects conference games completed and yields an adjusted conference winning percentage for each mens and womens basketball team. The adjusted conference winning percentage accounts for the strength of the opponent and the location (home/away) of the game played."

That's probably a good decision. I'm still not certain that Gonzaga should play in it, but I also don't want the big break.

https://wccsports.com/news/2021/2/16...ournament.aspx