The WCC is using Kenpom to determine seeding for the WCC Tournament.
"The WCC partnered with Ken Pomeroy to develop a model that uses a proprietary algorithm that best reflects conference games completed and yields an adjusted conference winning percentage for each mens and womens basketball team. The adjusted conference winning percentage accounts for the strength of the opponent and the location (home/away) of the game played."
That's probably a good decision. I'm still not certain that Gonzaga should play in it, but I also don't want the big break.
https://wccsports.com/news/2021/2/16...ournament.aspx
"My golf is woeful, but I will never surrender."--Bing Crosby