Thread: Leon Rice - Most Wins as Head Coach at BSU

    Spike#1
    Default Leon Rice - Most Wins as Head Coach at BSU

    Was not sure whether to post this under Old Dogs or to post it here where more would see it. Mods, feel free to move as you see fit.

    Nearly 33 years after receiving rejection letter from Boise State, Rice sets program wins record.

    https://www.idahostatesman.com/sport...XtpYa38ilSylmU
    DZ
    Coming from Idaho, it's not controversial to say that BSU as an institution was not always well run, but it most certainly has been extremely well-run in the last two decades, it's not just the football team and the athletic department. That school has done some extremely good work and I think it shows in their commitment to keeping one guy, not chasing the latest hot hire, not panicking, and now they have the exact right man, and a very good man, for the job until Leon decides he wants to retire.

    And the Rice's love Boise, so it couldn't possibly be a better situation.

    So happy for him.
    Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
    Mark Twain.
