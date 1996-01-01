Thread: Jalen Johnson vs. Ayayi/Kispert/Suggs/Timme

Results 1 to 5 of 5

Jalen Johnson vs. Ayayi/Kispert/Suggs/Timme

    Jalen Johnson vs. Ayayi/Kispert/Suggs/Timme



    Freshman Jalen Johnson opts out of remainder of Duke's season to begin preparation for NBA draft
    ESPN has Johnson ranked No. 6 in its NBA draft rankings, the No. 1 small forward in the class.
    The #1 small forward in this year's draft?

    I'm sorry, but this guy has prima donna/china doll written all over him. He'll never survive the NBA's 70-80 game season.

    If I'm an NBA GM, he's not on my draft board. If I have the sixth pick, Suggs will be gone. That leaves Corey, or I trade down to draft durable talents like Joel or Drew later in the draft.

    https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...tion-nba-draft
    The #1 small forward in this year's draft?

    I'm sorry, but this guy has prima donna/china doll written all over him. He'll never survive the NBA's 70-80 game season.

    If I'm an NBA GM, he's not on my draft board. If I have the sixth pick, Suggs will be gone. That leaves Corey, or I trade down to draft durable talents like Joel or Drew later in the draft.

    https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...tion-nba-draft
    Hmmm, your GU bias might be showing just a touch, Tex. But what a landmark move, a golden Dookie ducking out midseason. Even Kyrie had the class to be fake injured. Koach must have that sizable proboscis way outta joint.
    Default

    It may be best for everyone involved, who knows, but when a player does this I think it should sever all ties between the player and the school. No "Jalen Johnson, Duke University" at the draft. Let it be "Jalen Johnson, Nicolet High School".
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by scrooner View Post
    It may be best for everyone involved, who knows, but when a player does this I think it should sever all ties between the player and the school. No "Jalen Johnson, Duke University" at the draft. Let it be "Jalen Johnson, Nicolet High School".
    I doubt he was attending any classes, online or otherwise.
    Default

    Bet he wished he had gone G-league.
    "And Morrison? He did what All-Americans do. He shot daggers in the daylight and stole a win." - Steve Kelley (Seattle Times)

    "Gonzaga is a special place, with special people!" - Dan Dickau #21

    Foo me once shame on you, Foo me twice shame on me.

    2012 Foostrodamus - Foothsayer of Death
