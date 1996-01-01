Thread: Other Games: Tues - 02. 16. 21

-
Other Games: Tues - 02. 16. 21
3:30m- Providence @ UConn - FS1
4:00
Michigan St. @ Purdue - ESPN
Florida @ #24 Arkansas - ESPN2
Temple @ Tulsa - ESPNU
#20 Missouri @ Georgia - SECN
Nebraska @ Maryland - BTN
6:00
Northwestern @ #5 Illinois - BTN
LMU @ Santa Clara - WCCN
Santa Clara is finally back from Covid pause tonight. They’re playing at home at the Leavey Center for the first time since November 28
