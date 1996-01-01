Thread: Other Games: Tues - 02. 16. 21

Results 1 to 1 of 1

Other Games: Tues - 02. 16. 21

    Other Games: Tues - 02. 16. 21

    3:30m- Providence @ UConn - FS1

    4:00

    Michigan St. @ Purdue - ESPN
    Florida @ #24 Arkansas - ESPN2
    Temple @ Tulsa - ESPNU
    #20 Missouri @ Georgia - SECN
    Nebraska @ Maryland - BTN

    6:00

    Northwestern @ #5 Illinois - BTN
    LMU @ Santa Clara - WCCN

    Santa Clara is finally back from Covid pause tonight. They’re playing at home at the Leavey Center for the first time since November 28
