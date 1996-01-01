Early Bracket Reveal - GUBoards Bracketology
It's been a couple days, and I just haven't had time to stop by and post
Your early reveal at the top seeds for GUBoards Bracketology, v. 2021;
1s -
BZ / El Voce - Gonzaga
kdaleb - Baylor
Reno - Michigan
Bocco - Ohio State
2s -
Zagineer - Illinois
Phish - Villanova
DZ - Alabama
jazz - Houston
3s -
23 - Virginia
Native - West Virginia
gu03 - Tennessee
lothar - Oklahoma
4s -
kitz - Iowa
Ak - Texas Tech
sitting - Texas
Terp - Missouri
As always, this list is a thing of fluidity. On your end, and for the teams on the court.
So many brackets, so little time.