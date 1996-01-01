It's been a couple days, and I just haven't had time to stop by and post

Your early reveal at the top seeds for GUBoards Bracketology, v. 2021;

1s -

BZ / El Voce - Gonzaga
kdaleb - Baylor
Reno - Michigan
Bocco - Ohio State

2s -

Zagineer - Illinois
Phish - Villanova
DZ - Alabama
jazz - Houston

3s -

23 - Virginia
Native - West Virginia
gu03 - Tennessee
lothar - Oklahoma

4s -

kitz - Iowa
Ak - Texas Tech
sitting - Texas
Terp - Missouri


As always, this list is a thing of fluidity. On your end, and for the teams on the court.