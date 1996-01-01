-
SAN DIEGO TOREROS LOOK FOR BULLFIGHT BRINGING A TOP RATED DEFENSE TO THE ARENA
STEAL CITY IN THE RANKINGS
• San Diego's defense continues to be a powerhouse in NCAA Division I.
• San Diego is currently third in turnovers forced, second in steals per game and sixth in turnover margin. The Toreros have rarely dipped below the top 10 in any of these categories throughout the 2020-21 campaign.
• Edwards is also among the country's elite defenders, ranking 10th in steals per game and 17th in total steals on the season.
San Diego might be the most under rated team in the WCC. They have competed well the last 2 years. Last year they played in the WCC Championship game and lost by a point in OT.
San Diego might be the only team in the WCC that has as deep of a bench as the Zags.
Lets look at the San Diego players:
#10 Pace (5'11") averaging 12 points, 4.5 rebounds. Trending up last 3 games has scored 15, 20, and 22 points.
#23 Edwards (5'8") averaging 10.8 points. Has 62 assists and 50 steals. 18-49 on 3 point attempts.
#32 Hunter (6'0') averaging 8.7 points, 6 rebounds.
#30 Bird (6'2") Averaging 7.5 points, 4.1 rebounds.
#4 Gorman (6'0") Averaging 7.4 points. 21-55 on 3 point attempts.
#20 Martinsen (5'9") Averaging 6.5 points. 27-67 on 3 point attempts.
#11 Erikstrud (6'2") Averaging 5.9 points.
#5 Khalfani (5'11") Averaging 5.1 points
#0 Oakry (5'10") Averaging 4.7 points.
#33 Olinger (6'3")
So their is 3 shooters to need to stick to at the 3 point line #20, #23, and #4.
San Diego is the other team that beat BYU in the WCC this year.

