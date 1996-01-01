-
WCC Weekly Awards: Timme & Suggs
WCC POW Sophomore forward Drew Timme continued his impressive stretch of games over the last few weeks for No. 1 Gonzaga. Over the last six contests, he has averaged 21.8 points per game, shooting 72.5 percent from the field, and grabbing eight rebounds per outing. Last week in a pair of Zag wins, the sophomore totaled 48 points on 19-of-24 (79.2 percent) shooting from the field, including 3-of-4 from behind-the-arc. He pulled down 23 rebounds and had three blocks. At BYU Monday, Timme had his third double-double of the season with 20 points and 13 rebounds. He was 8-of-12 (66.7 percent) from the field.
Saturday at San Francisco, he may have had his most efficient collegiate game so far, making 11 of his 12 shots from the field, including his first eight shots. The Dallas, Texas, native, scored 21 of his 28 points in the first half. He finished one point shy of matching his career-high. His 28 points and game-high 10 rebounds came in just 22 minutes. Timme also blocked two shots in the road victory.
Timme now paces the West Coast Conference with 19.35 points per game, at a league-leading 64 percent shooting from the field. He is fourth in the conference with four double-doubles, and fourth averaging 7.25 rebounds per game.
This is the third weekly honor for Timme this season and the second so far in the month of February. No. 1 Gonzaga has accumulated nine of 12 player awards in 2020-21.
UCU #WCCHOOPS FRESHMAN OF THE WEEK – JALEN SUGGS, FR., G – GONZAGA
Jalen Suggs scored 35 points in two wins to help keep top-ranked Gonzaga unbeaten. He opened the week with a 24-point, five-rebound, three-assist and two steal performance at BYU Monday. The West St. Paul, Minn., native, made 10 of his 18 shots from the field in 27 minutes. Saturday at San Francisco, he had 11 points with five rebounds, five assists and two steals.
Suggs tops the West Coast Conference in steals per game (2.17), is fifth in assists (4.39), and seventh in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.65). He’s averaging 14.22 points per game (11th in WCC), and fifth in the league shooting 51.4 percent from the field.
This is the ninth freshman of the week honor for Suggs so far this season and the 10th in 12 weeks for the Bulldogs. Timme and Suggs also combined to sweep weekly honors Nov. 30 and Feb. 1.
