Thread: 2/12/21 WCC Article: Dickau & Santangelo on this season's team

  Today, 10:25 AM
    RenoZag
    2/12/21 WCC Article: Dickau & Santangelo on this season's team

    Story Link: https://wccsports.com/news/2021/2/12...-bulldogs.aspx

    As the Gonzaga program matured from Cinderella curiosity to consistent national contender  21 consecutive NCAA tournament bids, including 10 trips to the Sweet 16 or beyond  Santangelo held the same conversation annually with friends and co-workers about where the latest edition of the Zags ranks among the programs best.

    This is the year, this is the greatest team ever, theyd tell each other.

    Every year, it's wash, rinse and repeat, Santangelo says. This year is not any different.

    Except for this: I do think this is the greatest team ever.
    Dickau, 42, averaged 21 points as a senior on the way to earning consensus All-America honors in 2002, then played six seasons in the NBA. He has watched this Gonzaga team improve in every way.

    I thought my group was really good offensively, but we were nowhere near as good defensively as they are, he says. Defensively, theyve gotten better. Thats the kind of mix you need to win the national title.
    The author lists his "Ten Best" GU teams at the end of the article, including records, NCAA tourney result, and key contributors.


    The GUB Resource Library: Stats, Blogs, Brackets, & More. . .

    Respect the Game. Respect the Zags. Respect each other.
  Today, 10:32 AM
    zagsfanforlife
    Default

    Gotta love DD mentioning his teams always when talking about if this team is the greatest ever. Unfortunately Dan, when you lose round one to Wyoming, those comparisons don’t really carry weight
  Today, 10:42 AM
    TexasZagFan
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by zagsfanforlife View Post
    Gotta love DD mentioning his teams always when talking about if this team is the greatest ever. Unfortunately Dan, when you lose round one to Wyoming, those comparisons don’t really carry weight
    Yeah, it's like saying Tony Romo should be in the Pro Football HOF.
  Today, 10:45 AM
    zagsfanforlife
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by TexasZagFan View Post
    Yeah, it's like saying Tony Romo should be in the Pro Football HOF.
    Romo may get in eventually because he is a good analyst. Could he not be the next John madden where the coaching or playing combined with his announcing gets him in?
  Today, 11:05 AM
    LongIslandZagFan
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by TexasZagFan View Post
    Yeah, it's like saying Tony Romo should be in the Pro Football HOF.
    I think his collar bone would break if someone merely mentions HOF in his presence
    "And Morrison? He did what All-Americans do. He shot daggers in the daylight and stole a win." - Steve Kelley (Seattle Times)

    "Gonzaga is a special place, with special people!" - Dan Dickau #21

    Foo me once shame on you, Foo me twice shame on me.

    2012 Foostrodamus - Foothsayer of Death
