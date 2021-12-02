Thread: 2/12/21 WCC Article: Dickau & Santangelo on this season's team

Story Link: https://wccsports.com/news/2021/2/12...-bulldogs.aspx
As the Gonzaga program matured from Cinderella curiosity to consistent national contender 21 consecutive NCAA tournament bids, including 10 trips to the Sweet 16 or beyond Santangelo held the same conversation annually with friends and co-workers about where the latest edition of the Zags ranks among the programs best.
This is the year, this is the greatest team ever, theyd tell each other.
Every year, it's wash, rinse and repeat, Santangelo says. This year is not any different.
Except for this: I do think this is the greatest team ever.The author lists his "Ten Best" GU teams at the end of the article, including records, NCAA tourney result, and key contributors.Dickau, 42, averaged 21 points as a senior on the way to earning consensus All-America honors in 2002, then played six seasons in the NBA. He has watched this Gonzaga team improve in every way.
I thought my group was really good offensively, but we were nowhere near as good defensively as they are, he says. Defensively, theyve gotten better. Thats the kind of mix you need to win the national title.