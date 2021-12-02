Thread: 2/12/21 WCC Article: Dickau & Santangelo on this season's team

As the Gonzaga program matured from Cinderella curiosity to consistent national contender  21 consecutive NCAA tournament bids, including 10 trips to the Sweet 16 or beyond  Santangelo held the same conversation annually with friends and co-workers about where the latest edition of the Zags ranks among the programs best.This is the year, this is the greatest team ever, theyd tell each other.Every year, it's wash, rinse and repeat, Santangelo says. This year is not any different.Except for this: I do think this is the greatest team ever.