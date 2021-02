Thread: 2/12/21 WCC Article: Dickau & Santangelo on this season's team

As the Gonzaga program matured from Cinderella curiosity to consistent national contender — 21 consecutive NCAA tournament bids, including 10 trips to the Sweet 16 or beyond — Santangelo held the same conversation annually with friends and co-workers about where the latest edition of the Zags ranks among the program’s best.“This is the year, this is the greatest team ever,” they’d tell each other.“Every year, it's wash, rinse and repeat,” Santangelo says. “This year is not any different.”Except for this: “I do think this is the greatest team ever.”