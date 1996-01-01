-
Ryan Woolridge with OKC Blue
Apologies if I missed this elsewhere but I happened to catch a sweet highlight of our guy Ryan Woolridge yesterday throwing down a nice Pargo-esque dunk in the G Leauge. They showed it during the halftime show of the Lakers/Nuggets game with a few different angles but this is the best clip I could find at the moment...looking good!
https://twitter.com/nbagleague/statu...30043733401604
