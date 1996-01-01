Thread: 2022 - Enoch Boakye

Results 1 to 2 of 2

2022 - Enoch Boakye

    2022 - Enoch Boakye

    https://www.si.com/college/recruitin...michigan-state

    Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, Arizona State, Arizona, USC, Duke, Kentucky, Washington State and Gonzaga, have already reached out since the decommitment, according to Boakye.

    I dont really have a timeline for deciding now, he said. At the same time, I dont want to waste anyones time. I think things will move fast. I think eventually Ill get to a top three and then Ill announce.

    Last season, Boakye averaged 13 points, 14 rebounds and two blocks a game. Sports have been suspended across most of Canada this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Boakye said he may come to the U.S. to play AAU games starting next season.
    https://twitter.com/TiptonEdits/stat...52462423195648

    "Enoch lists the following schools as ones he’s interested in: Duke, Kentucky, Arizona, Baylor, Texas Tech, USC, Texas, Gonzaga, UNLV, Arizona State."
