Thread: 2022 - Enoch Boakye

2022 - Enoch Boakye
Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, Arizona State, Arizona, USC, Duke, Kentucky, Washington State and Gonzaga, have already reached out since the decommitment, according to Boakye.
I dont really have a timeline for deciding now, he said. At the same time, I dont want to waste anyones time. I think things will move fast. I think eventually Ill get to a top three and then Ill announce.
Last season, Boakye averaged 13 points, 14 rebounds and two blocks a game. Sports have been suspended across most of Canada this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Boakye said he may come to the U.S. to play AAU games starting next season.
"Enoch lists the following schools as ones he’s interested in: Duke, Kentucky, Arizona, Baylor, Texas Tech, USC, Texas, Gonzaga, UNLV, Arizona State."
