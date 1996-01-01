-
Jenn Wirth WCC POW - 2/15/21
Senior forward Jenn Wirth helped #16/17 Gonzaga to a perfect 2-0 weekend to remain undefeated in WCC play at 13-0 as the senior forward averaged 13.0 points per contest shooting 52.4 percent from the floor to go along with 9.0 rebounds per game. Wirth added 2.0 assists, 0.5 blocks and 0.5 steals over the weekend.
Thursday against San Francisco, Wirth finished with a near double-double with 14 points and a game-high tying nine rebounds (tied with her sister LeeAnne for game-high honors). She finished 5-of-10 from the floor and a perfect 4-of-4 from the charity stripe with three assists and one block against the Dons, helping Gonzaga to the 79-66 victory over USF.
Saturday against Santa Clara, Wirth nearly recorded a double-double once more, finishing with a game-high tying (with two other Zags) 12 points off 6-of-11 from the floor. Eight of Wirths 12 points came in the opening four minutes before foul trouble sidelined the Mesa, Ariz., native for much of the game. Despite only playing 17 minutes, Wirth scored 12 points, grabbed a game-high nine rebounds and added one assist and one steal to hep Gonzaga seal the 67-50 victory and extend its win streak to 17 games.
This is the second player of the week selection for Wirth this season.
