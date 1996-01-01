Thread: Upcoming Schedule and Possible Non-Conference Opponents

So the Zags final WCC regular season ends Saturday February 20th against San Diego and the WCC tournament does not start until March 4th. We have several make-up games with WCC but since the WCC tournament is going to be a full tournament Im curious how Few will schedule the remainder of the season.
Will we just schedule LMU and Santa Clara or will we be forced to?
Will any of the top 10 opponents out there be able to schedule with us or even want to?
I know Few has been trying to get a premier match-up with someone and Im just curious if anyone has heard of anything or have thoughts on how this most likely going to play out.