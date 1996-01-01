Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Upcoming Schedule and Possible Non-Conference Opponents

  1. Today, 12:53 PM #1
    Murphy outgo lifer's Avatar
    Murphy outgo lifer
    Murphy outgo lifer is online now Kennel Club Material
    Join Date
    Aug 2015
    Posts
    275

    Default Upcoming Schedule and Possible Non-Conference Opponents

    So the Zags final WCC regular season ends Saturday February 20th against San Diego and the WCC tournament does not start until March 4th. We have several make-up games with WCC but since the WCC tournament is going to be a full tournament Im curious how Few will schedule the remainder of the season.

    Will we just schedule LMU and Santa Clara or will we be forced to?

    Will any of the top 10 opponents out there be able to schedule with us or even want to?

    I know Few has been trying to get a premier match-up with someone and Im just curious if anyone has heard of anything or have thoughts on how this most likely going to play out.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 01:16 PM #2
    23dpg's Avatar
    23dpg
    23dpg is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    17,250 miles East of Spokane
    Posts
    18,033

    Default

    I really hope Gonzaga can schedule someone. Anyone.

    If things stay the way they are, the Zags will go about a month with just 2 games in the WCC tourney before the big dance.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 01:17 PM #3
    TexasZagFan's Avatar
    TexasZagFan
    TexasZagFan is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Irving, TX
    Posts
    9,724

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by 23dpg View Post
    I really hope Gonzaga can schedule someone. Anyone.

    If things stay the way they are, the Zags will go about a month with just 2 games in the WCC tourney before the big dance.
    No doubt, we'd be well rested.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules