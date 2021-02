Originally Posted by ZAGS ATTACK BASKET Originally Posted by

Think the WCC Tournament might be a ongoing discussion for a couple of more weeks. With WCC MBB in disarray with Covid the above statement 3 weeks away from the tournament makes little sense. All parties need to keep a open mind, but remember the safety and welfare of their players should come first in making all decisions. If we learned anything during Covid is that things change from day to day, and you must remain flexible and keep a open mind.



Still think it would be wise to limit the tournament to the top 4 teams. First day #1 and #4 play, followed by #2 and #3 playing same day. For the WCC championship the two winners play each other the next day or two.