Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Shout out to the bench tonight!!

  1. Today, 06:26 PM #1
    Malastein
    Malastein is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    San Francisco
    Posts
    1,197

    Default Shout out to the bench tonight!!

    They came in and didn’t skip a beat for the first time all season. There is going to be a game in the tournament when one of these guys will be called upon to contribute, and tonight gives hope that they’ll deliver!
    The place to go for recruiting info
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 06:30 PM #2
    Zags11's Avatar
    Zags11
    Zags11 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Mar 2008
    Location
    North Side
    Posts
    6,031

    Default

    Yes straw and harris!!!
    Love the zags for life
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 06:37 PM #3
    White lightning's Avatar
    White lightning
    White lightning is online now Bleeds GU Blue
    Join Date
    Dec 2017
    Posts
    760

    Default

    It was mentioned tonight about the scrimmages in practice. It shows with the bench rapidly improving. Coach Few attributed the Final four run to having such a deep team and practicing at such a competitive level. Hopfully this will repeat with success.

    I am thrilled with Ben Gregg. Great looking shot, had a block tonight and played "big" which is hard for a young player. What a future for this kid.

    Sent from my SM-G960U using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 07:07 PM #4
    SorenTodd45's Avatar
    SorenTodd45
    SorenTodd45 is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jan 2019
    Posts
    1,018

    Default

    The Vanilla Gorilla! I thought he looked great in his brief 5 minutes of playing time.
    WE ZIGGED, WE ZAGGED, WE CONQUERED !!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules