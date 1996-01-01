Thread: Shout out to the bench tonight!!

They came in and didn’t skip a beat for the first time all season. There is going to be a game in the tournament when one of these guys will be called upon to contribute, and tonight gives hope that they’ll deliver!
Yes straw and harris!!!
Love the zags for life
It was mentioned tonight about the scrimmages in practice. It shows with the bench rapidly improving. Coach Few attributed the Final four run to having such a deep team and practicing at such a competitive level. Hopfully this will repeat with success.
I am thrilled with Ben Gregg. Great looking shot, had a block tonight and played "big" which is hard for a young player. What a future for this kid.
The Vanilla Gorilla! I thought he looked great in his brief 5 minutes of playing time.
WE ZIGGED, WE ZAGGED, WE CONQUERED !!